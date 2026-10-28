Is a headline error now grounds for a night-time detention in Turkey?

Istanbul police detained two senior editors of the opposition daily Sözcü late on Monday, October 26, and released them early on Tuesday after they gave statements at the Istanbul Security Directorate, the Stockholm Center for Freedom (SCF) reported.

Ercüment İşleyen, editor-in-chief of Sözcü’s website, and Tuğba Nur Çelik, its responsible managing editor, were taken from their homes, according to journalist Seyhan Avşar. Sözcü says the cause was a headline that called two jailed university students high school students.

The investigation is reportedly over “publicly disseminating misleading information,” Article 217/A of the Turkish Penal Code, which carries one to three years in prison. SCF says prosecutors have not publicly explained the grounds.

The report, published October 26, was headlined “Two high school students arrested for protesting Minister Tekin.” The two, Nevin Tekin of Istanbul University and Nehir Dizdar of Galatasaray University, had hung a banner at an Istanbul high school calling on Education Minister Yusuf Tekin to resign. On October 25, they were jailed pending trial for allegedly threatening him.

Other outlets made the same error, some citing the ANKA news agency, bianet reported. Sözcü removed the article.

Article 217/A took effect in October 2022 as part of the disinformation law. In bianet’s translation, it covers anyone who publicly disseminates false information about the country’s security, public order or public health, solely with the intention of creating anxiety, fear or panic, in a manner capable of disturbing public peace.

Then justice minister Bekir Bozdağ said in January 2023 that the offence was subject to “very strict conditions.”

The Journalists’ Union of Turkey (TGS) counted at least 113 investigations against 88 journalists under the article up to April 1, 2026, with 29 detained, six jailed pending trial and no conviction yet final. Bianet names seven more journalists arrested under it since May.

Mahmut Tanal, an opposition lawmaker and lawyer, called the detentions an open attack on press freedom. Mehmet Ruşen Gültekin, a former Supreme Court of Appeals prosecutor, told Yeniçağ that a reporting error alone could not be the offence, and asked why the editors were detained rather than summoned.

Reporters Without Borders ranks Turkey 163rd of 180 countries in its 2026 press freedom index.