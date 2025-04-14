Is a vote for the PPC a throwaway vote? Maxime Bernier weighs in

As Canadians are preparing to head to the voting booth in two weeks, some say this election could go either way. On one hand, polls suggest Mark Carney’s Liberals are leading, aiming for a fourth consecutive term. But on the other, massive rally turnouts for Pierre Poilievre’s Conservatives signal a level of voter momentum that shouldn’t be ignored.

With the country facing a cost-of-living crisis, rising overdoses, and increased crime rates under the Liberals, alongside mounting trade tensions with the U.S. government, the stakes have never been higher.

Such concerns have reignited a familiar question from conservative-minded voters: is casting a ballot for the People’s Party of Canada just vote splitting that could hand the Liberals a fourth term?

Maxime Bernier says no — and he’s not interested in tiptoeing around the issue.

While campaigning in B.C.'s Fraser Valley, Bernier told Rebel News that the vote belongs to the people, and if they want to vote conservative, there is only one party to consider. “Poilievre is Conservative only in name,” Bernier said.

When asked some of the core ways his party differs from the larger parties, the PPC leader says both the Liberal and Conservative plans for mass immigration and climate change will set Canadians back.

“The Conservatives and the Liberals are OK with mass immigration,” said Bernier. “Pierre Poilievre has said that he wants 250,000 foreigners a year, plus international students, plus temporary foreign workers, plus refugees, that will be about 1.5 million foreigners over three years. This is mass immigration.”

According to Bernier, the PPC would take the opposite approach: deport illegals and put a full moratorium on new immigration until housing and affordability improve.

The PPC leader also took aim at carbon capture, dismissing both major parties' climate plans as a waste of money rooted in climate alarmism.

“They want to capture CO2 and put it in the ground because for them, for the Conservatives and the Liberals, CO2 is a pollutant,” he said. “But we know that CO2 is a gas essential for life… There is a natural technology that is capturing CO2 — it is trees and plants. That’s food for plants. We need more CO2.”

“We won’t impose taxes. We will withdraw from the Paris Accord,” he added.

On the topic of Trump’s tariffs, Bernier laid out an alternative to what he sees as weak responses from the leading parties.

He believes the solution is not to respond with retaliatory tariffs, but instead to reassert Canadian independence through negotiating a better deal that “puts everything on the table” and gets the tariffs lifted faster to prevent a recession for the Canadian people.