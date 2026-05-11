Did we interview an antisemite now wanted for a hate crime?

Do you remember that slice of insanity Lincoln Jay and I encountered in Toronto last month?

We were at an advance poll in the Liberal stronghold riding of University—Rosedale, asking people how they voted.

Then, we came across a man named Jeffery Johnston. He told Rebel News he was unable to vote as he is not a full Canadian citizen. Nevertheless, he was storyworthy — for all the wrong reasons.

Jeffery said he was an American who previously resided in the free state of Florida, until he ended up marrying a Canadian woman. She was unable to relocate to the U.S. due to her job, so he found himself north of the border and was in the process of becoming a Canadian himself.

His ideology and idiocy made for a descent into madness. He expressed that Adolf Hitler was misunderstood. He noted that Nazi concentration camps weren’t as bad as generally thought, given that these camps sported swimming pools and tennis courts for the “guests.” Predictably, he felt that Jews and Israel are to blame for all the problems in the world.

So why are we reiterating this content now?

Check out this news release from the Toronto Police Service, detailing how a hateful individual recently kicked over a menorah at a Jewish community centre, causing damage.

Especially, take a look at those images the police released alongside the video we captured. Look familiar?

We have identified a direct match of this individual @TorontoPolice



This is the same individual that @TheMenzoid of @RebelNewsOnline interviewed recently who praised Hitler & denied the Holocaust.



He is American & NOT a Canadian citizen. His first name is Jeffrey. https://t.co/g3lzZ5GxTo pic.twitter.com/aYl9xIoWuj — Leviathan (@l3v1at4an) May 11, 2026

We are 99.9% sure those photos are indeed the one and only Jeffery Johnston. Look at the headphones, the eyeglasses, the jacket. Sure looks like Jeffery to us.

By the way, we did reach out to the Toronto Police tips line like good citizens should. We wanted to give them all the evidence they needed, but, shockingly, they didn’t seem all that interested.

If we do hear back from Inspector Clouseau in the days ahead, we’ll let you know. In the meantime, in the department of knock-me-down-with-a-feather, hard to believe that someone with such odious opinions would carry out antisemitic vandalism, eh?

But assuming this is Jeffery Johnston and he’s charged and found guilty, we must deport this reprobate. He’s not a Canadian citizen; he's a guest in our country, and this is how he’s acting? Seriously?

Sorry, we already have more than our fair share of home-grown haters. We don’t need imports. Let's make deportation great again!