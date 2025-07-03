Is B.C.’s newest party the only true conservative option or a vote split in the making? Dallas Brodie weighs in

In a sit-down interview with Rebel News, Vancouver-Quilchena MLA Dallas Brodie opened up about her journey from serving as an independent after leaving the BC Conservative Party, to co-founding what she calls the only real conservative option left in the province — the newly launched One BC.

BREAKING: Looks like B.C. just got a new political party.



“One BC” consisting of former BC Conservative MLAs Dallas Brodie and Tara Armstrong.https://t.co/3EPthpH21q



More to come soon @RebelNewsOnline pic.twitter.com/f0vxE071CP — Drea Humphrey (@DreaHumphrey) June 12, 2025

“Those early days were a little crazy but then we got our feet under us and I started to actually really enjoy my freedom,” Brodie recalled. “It was actually quite a happy accident in a way that I ended up getting expelled from the party because I found I really enjoyed the freedom, being able to speak about the things I wanted to speak about in the legislature.”

That freedom, she explained, allowed her to forge unexpected relationships with fellow former Conservative MLAs Tara Armstrong and Jordan Kealy, both of whom also left the party in protest following Brodie’s removal, citing their belief that the party had strayed from conservative values after being infiltrated by left-leaning MLAs within.

“I started to really get to know Tara, Tara Armstrong, who I didn’t know very well before she decided to leave the party as well, and I got to know Jordan, another person who I didn’t know very well. So the three of us started to become friends and understand where we were all coming from and it was great actually,” Brodie told Rebel News.

Brodie says the vision behind One BC is rooted in reclaiming what the BC Conservative Party originally promised to be, before internal divisions and ideological drift overtook the caucus.

“When we all ran for the Conservative Party of BC, the policies that I’m talking about right now for One BC are for the most part exactly what the Conservative Party said it was going to do to begin with. And background people and choices were made about candidates during the campaign last year and they brought in people who truly don’t believe in those policies and it became an amalgam,” she said. “It was just a bridge too far. It was so divided in that caucus and the caucus meetings were really heated and it became very divided.”

Asked whether One BC could split the vote and potentially help the NDP, Brodie was firm in her belief that her party is not just another conservative alternative — it is the conservative party and because of that, it will eventually attract more conservative-minded MLAs to the idea of crossing the floor.

“We believe that actually we are going to represent the conservative movement again the way we thought it was going to be when we were running for the Conservative Party of British Columbia.”

On the policy front, Brodie says One BC plans to lead with immediate tax relief and a bold reorientation of provincial priorities. “The very first thing we would do is we would have tax cuts,” she said. “We would have a 50% income tax cut on the BC income tax schedule for anyone making under $100,000 a year and a 25% income tax cut for anyone making over $100,000 a year including corporations.”

She credited former premier Gordon Campbell’s early 2000s tax policy as the model for what One BC hopes to replicate. “We’re taking a page from Gordon Campbell’s record on that in the early 2000’s when he did that and there was an immediate bump to the economic activity in this province.”

Introducing OneBC, a new party with a big vision. pic.twitter.com/LblmKfrp2E — Dallas Brodie (@Dallas_Brodie) June 12, 2025

The new party’s broader commitments include dismantling the “reconciliation industry,” tackling gender ideology in public institutions, and reversing the province’s economic decline.

“We have been governed by socialist policies for 10 years now and this isn’t a case of right or left anymore and I want to make this clear to everyone this is a case of up or down,” Brodie said.

“And this province is going down and anybody who doesn’t see that is not looking clearly at the numbers because at the end of the day we have to look at the numbers and how business is going in B.C. how our economic my is fairing and whether we can pay the bills to support this province,” she said.