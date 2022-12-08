Could B.C.’s implementation of UNDRIP mean soon you will own nothing and be happy?

Have you heard of the UN Declaration of the Rights of Indigenous Peoples Act before? The Act, abbreviated as UNDRIP, is described by the Government of Canada as a law to affirm, recognize, and emphasize the “respect and recognition of the human rights of Indigenous peoples.”

While that may sound like a positive step forward toward more Truth and Reconciliation, in this report you’ll learn that Canada’s adoption of UNDRIP could lead to a 2-tiered system where those who don’t fall into the UN policy’s ambiguous definition of Indigenous people, wind up as have nots in society.

“This is the most important untold story in Canada, if not the world,” said Ron Vaillant towards the beginning of my sit-down interview with him about the other side of the story with UNDRIP. Vaillant, a concerned Albertan, has been sounding the alarm about UNDRIP for years including while running in the last federal election as a People’s Party of Canada candidate.

Of particular concern to Vaillant and some other citizens becoming more aware of the law, are UNDRIP articles 5, 26, 28, 30, 36, and 46, which suggest UNDRIP isn’t just about giving acknowledgments it’s also about new governance and new systems.

The UNDRIP Act was first adopted by the General Assembly of the UN in 2007. Despite Canada originally being one of only four countries to have voted against it, Canada became one of the first countries to harmonize their laws with UNDRIP federally in 2021, which was after NDP-run British Columbia became the first province to pass UNDRIP in 2019.

In October, Vancouver’s city council unanimously approved an unprecedented UNDRIP strategy that included proposals for returning land back to First Nations. The strategy also commits to action involving Indigenous matters involving social, cultural, and economic well-being, racism and decriminalization, self-determination and inherent right of self-government, and self-rights and title of Indigenous people.

Click on the full report to hear more from Ron who has been communicating with MLAs and MPs about UNDRIP with the help of those who support his efforts to do so.

