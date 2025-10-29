Is ex-Liberal MP Ya’ara Saks having a meltdown over Petro-Canada’s 'Honk' campaign?

Somewhere in our great Dominion, Ya’ara Saks is surely weeping… Saks is the ex-Liberal MP for York Centre and Canada’s #1 self-hating Jew.

And she’s very, very concerned about the growth of Nazism in Canada, which of course, doesn’t actually exist. Well, that’s not entirely true. Go to a pro-Hamas demonstration and you’ll likely see the display of Hitler photos and swastikas.

But never mind… Anyway, do you remember what Saks said in 2022 regarding the rank-and-file members of the Freedom Convoy? That honking one’s horn was “an acronym for “Heil Hitler”? We’re not making this up.

So, why am I resurrecting the idiocy of Saks? Well, the other day we pulled into out friendly neighbourhood Petro-Canada to fill-up the RebelMobile. And we were shocked to see signage featuring Canadian geese with the slogan, “Give a Honk.”

They were even handing out stickers, and there’s a social media video making the rounds, too. It turns out that “Give a Honk” is the marketing phrase for the Petro-Canada CareMakers Foundation.

Now, we’re sure the foundation does some great charitable work. But that slogan? “Give a Honk”? Did they run this by Ya’ara Saks? Is Petro-Canada aware that they might be channeling… Nazism with such language? Good grief!

But here’s the thing about Saks and her anti-Nazi rhetoric. Do you remember her getting all cuddly with pay-for-slay terrorist Mahmoud Abbas for a photo-op?

Don’t you find that odd? Saks rightfully abhors Adolf Hitler. Yet, Abbas is Hitler Junior. He runs a pay-for-slay organization. If a terrorist kills a Jew or an Israeli, he’ll get a cheque.

Isn’t it gross that a Jewish Canadian MP would be part of such an outrageous photo-op? But then again, apparently this was a condition for Saks scoring a free trip to the Middle East. Wow, what some Liberals will do for a freebie…

In any event, we did reach out to Petro-Canada’s media relations team to see if they are concerned about this potential connection between honking and Nazism. But we never received a reply. Not even a honk-honk! Not even a single honk!

So, now we’re utterly confused! After all, we don’t want to be associated with the Nazi Party in any way. Maybe we’ll fill up at Shell next time just in case…