Is Fluoride safe? One of the biggest U.S. universities bans fluoridated water

Right now, 73% of the people in the United States drink from a fluoridated water supply. In Canada, that number was approximately 39% in 2017.

But in the rest of the Western world, fluoridated water supplies are rare, with 98% of Europe choosing not to fluoridate. Now, some municipalities in the U.S. are pulling back on the decades-long, controversial practice of adding fluoride to drinking water.

The State College Borough Water Authority is the water authority for the main campus of Penn State, one of the largest universities in the United States. Experts and scientists at the authority voted unanimously last week to stop fluoridating their water. The board voted 6-0 to stop injecting fluoride into the water supply.

According to Jeffrey Kern, Chairperson of the State College Borough Water Authority, the main reasons for the decision include a mounting body of scientific evidence that indicates fluoride is a neurotoxin and that ingested fluoride can be harmful to the brain and body, especially during early development. The board also considered the fact that systemic and blanket fluoridation ignores medical consent and freedom of choice.

Board member Gary Petersen explained, “our customers don’t have a freedom of choice. We’re forcing our customers to drink fluoridated water. As a member of this authority, I don’t think it’s the role of our authority to medicate customers.”

Could it be true that our health authorities are adding something dangerous to the nation's water supply? Something that other countries choose not to add? Most European countries have banned or restricted fluoridating drinking water. Are they following the science? Or is the U.S.?