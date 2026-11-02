Is insulting the mayor now enough to put a German critic in a cell?

A Berlin judge has put a doctor and commentator in pre-trial detention while prosecutors investigate six online statements about the city's governing mayor, Kai Wegner. His lawyer calls two of the counts "Majestätsbeleidigung," the old German word for insulting the crown.

Paul Brandenburg, 48, was arrested by federal police at Berlin's BER airport on Wednesday, October 28. He has been held at Moabit prison since that day, when a judge at the Amtsgericht Tiergarten, the district criminal court, put an arrest warrant into effect.

The Berlin prosecutor's office confirmed to the German outlet NIUS that he is accused of six expression offences against Wegner: four counts of insult under section 185 of the Criminal Code, and two of defamation of a person in political life under section 188, which NIUS reports carries six months to five years.

The prosecutor says the posts date from October 30 to December 17, 2025, and gave flight risk as the ground for custody. The office did not answer NIUS's question about why milder measures, such as reporting duties, would not do.

His lawyer, Markus Haintz, says the posts relate to the drag performer Jurassica Parka, who performed at a police-backed gala in July 2025, had been fined in 2023 over child pornography offences, and received a ten-month suspended sentence in September.

Haintz calls the section 188 counts thin and expects a fine. He says the warrant called his client a fugitive even though Brandenburg visits Berlin several times a month to see his ten-year-old child, who by the lawyer's account was beside him at the gate.

No indictment has been filed. The next custody review is in about two weeks.