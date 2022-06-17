Is it okay for kids to go to drag shows? Orlando locals and tourists respond

E-transfer (Canada):

Is it okay for children to go to drag shows? People have been asking this question, especially with the recent controversy in Dallas, Texas, where a gay bar hosted a drag show and encouraged children to attend, resulting in protests from people stating that the attendees were grooming children. Notable protesters outside the event were John Doyle, host of the show Heck Off Commie, and comedian/commentator Alex Stein, who confronted one of the drag queens that danced inside the venue.

Following the event in Dallas, Texas Rep. Bryan Slaton introduced a bill that would make it illegal for minors to attend drag shows in the Lone Star state. “Drag shows are no place for a child,” stated Slaton.

Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis also condemned the actions that took place inside Mr. Misster bar that day, with DeSantis stating that he wants Child Protective Services to investigate parents that take their children to drag shows.

Rebel News traveled to Orlando, Florida to ask locals and tourists what their thoughts about that event were, and if they think it is okay for children to attend or participate in drag shows.