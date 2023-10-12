Is Liberal MP Omar Alghabra STILL a supporter of Hamas? We went to his constituency office to find out; his staff called the cops…

Is Omar Alghabra, the MP for Mississauga Centre, still a supporter of terror groups such as Hamas and Hezbollah in light of the massacre of innocent civilians that occurred in Israel last weekend? This is a question that indeed needs an answer, but don’t expect any of Blackface’s trained seals in the mainstream media to ask such a query.

As well, since Alghabra, a.k.a., “the Hobgoblin”, never returns our phone calls or emails, we went to his constituency office to speak to the honourable member of Parliament in person.

Thanksgiving Day is a time to be thankful. For pro-Hamas demonstrators in Toronto, they were thankful indeed for the slaughter of more than 800 innocent Israelis…



We believe the former Minister of Transport was in the office, but neither he nor his staff members would answer the locked door. That resulted in us asking queries via a speaker next to the door. Our questions were as follows:

Do you still condemn people/organizations for labelling Hamas and Hezbollah as terrorist groups? (Of note: both Hamas and Hezbollah are designated as terrorist organizations by the Government of Canada.) Why did Alghabra criticize a Toronto Police chief for taking part in a walk supporting Israel? Is Alghabra still disappointed that the province of Ontario will not implement sharia law in the province? Given his odious track record, is Omar Alghabra a closet Islamist?

We received no response. Well, that’s not entirely true: as we left the office tower that houses Alghabra’s constituency office, we were greeted by THREE Peel Regional Police cruisers (including one driven by a supervisor!)

Incredibly, Team Omar called the cops on us! But what was the alleged crime, exactly? Asking impolite questions?

Alas, a police officer informed us that the staffers felt “threatened” and “intimidated” by our very presence. He politely asked if we could just go away. At least we weren’t arrested for some sort of Orwellian thought crime.

But does it get any more perverse than that? A member of Parliament openly supports terrorist organizations, and it’s a matter of “nothing to see here, folks.” Yet, it is tantamount to a criminal act if a journalist takes such an MP to task for espousing such a position.

This is Blackface’s Canada in 2023. Do you even recognize our great dominion anymore?