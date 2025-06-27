Is New York City about to elect the most radical mayor in America?

On last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Ezra reacted to far-left New York City mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani winning the Democratic Primary earlier this week.

Mamdani, a 33-year-old self-proclaimed "democratic socialist", secured 43.5% of the vote, while Andrew Cuomo earned 36.4%—432,000 votes to 361,000. His mother is an acclaimed Disney filmmaker while his father is a professor in 'postcolonial studies' at Columbia University. Mamdani has admitted to having a 'privileged' upbringing.

As Ezra explains, Mamdani is "the candidate of socialists, environmentalists, activists and Islamists." Despite his radical policy proposals — such as implementing a $30 per hour minimum wage, city-owned grocery stores, and ending immigration law enforcement — Ezra discussed why Mamdani still appeals to a significant portion of liberal-minded New Yorkers.

"He's good at politics, similar, in a way, to Alexandra Ocasio-Cortez. But he's, I think, smarter and more serious than she is. People thought she was a joke because of her casual manner and childish style, but you have to understand: that’s what works in the modern American left," he said.

"She’s exotic enough to attract white liberals and ideological enough to pull the youth away from more moderate Democrats. And so is Mamdani."

The general election is scheduled for November 4, 2025, where Mamdani will face Republican nominee Curtis Sliwa, incumbent Mayor Eric Adams (running as an independent), and potentially Andrew Cuomo, who has qualified to run as an independent but has not confirmed an active campaign.