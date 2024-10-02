Is Pickering, Ont., Canada's most censorious municipality? Here's why that might be the case
This suburban Toronto city council loathes certain constituents... and the media... and even one of their own! David Menzies hears just how bad things from Pickering councillor Lisa Robinson.
Pop quiz: is the City of Pickering located in the Dominion of Canada — or the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea?
It’s hard to tell these days, really.
Check out these examples of censorious measures adopted by this council, all in the name of shutting down free speech: delegation times have been slashed from 10 minutes to five minutes; there is no longer a question and answer period; media outlets have to be “approved” by two-thirds of council in order for the journalist to cover the meeting; recording meetings on cellphones is now prohibited; and there are allegations that the live feed of council meetings are allegedly being manipulated and censored.
Oh, and if you dare offend this precious council with an impolite statement or query, members of the Durham Regional Police Service are now du rigueur fixtures at council meetings. The cops are ready and willing to frog-march any “malcontents” out of city hall — a kinder, gentler, thought police version of the Gestapo if you will…
It gets worse. If you happen to be a non-woke councillor who is NOT marching in lockstep with Mayor Kevin Ashe, then you shall indeed pay a hefty price. Case in point: councillor Lisa Robinson.
For voicing contrarian opinions, she frequently has her microphone muted. And when that fails to shut her up, the mayor and his cronies economically penalize her, literally docking her months’ worth of salary (she has lost six months’ worth of pay so far due to her so-called “unacceptable behaviour.”)
Disturbingly, these days, Pickering city council is apparently trying to circumvent the democratic process entirely by removing Robinson from office.
Recently, the mayor and other councillors wrote a letter to Ontario Premier Doug Ford and the Municipal Affairs minister to have the Municipal Act strengthened, allowing the city to actually remove the likes of Robinson from office — without having to go through all that dreadfully messy and time-consuming business known as an “election.”
It’s unbelievable — and downright scary — that an allegedly democratic body can conduct itself in such a fashion.
Check out our interview with Lisa Robinson who refuses to bend the knee. In fact, she is now considering running for mayor in the next municipal election — a champion for freedom of speech versus those who embrace censorious wokeism.
Stay tuned…
