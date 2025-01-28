Is shop teacher with fake Z-cup breasts back in class? Hamilton school board won't confirm or deny

The most infamous shop teacher in the world continues to make headlines — for all the wrong reasons.

And par for the course, those running schools and school boards remain equal parts woke, secretive, arrogant, and downright incompetent when it comes to full disclosure.

By way of backstory, Kerry Lemieux first showed up to teach class at Oakville Trafalgar High School in Oakville, Ont., back in September 2022. For some reason (we’re guessing mental illness) Lemieux donned a tight white top, bike shorts, a long blond wig… oh, and we almost forgot: outrageous fake silicon Z-cup breasts.

As you would imagine, Lemieux, dressed in such a fashion, was quite the spectacle.

What was truly astonishing, however, was that this crank was tolerated and even protected by the school, the Halton District School Board, the police, the teachers’ unions, and even the milquetoast minister of education at the time, Stephen Lecce. As parents rightfully fumed, nothing was done for months on end to put an end to this disturbing spectacle.

Equally astonishing were the outrageous claims of Lemieux.

In a rare on-the-record interview, he told the New York Post that he had developed an extremely rare medical condition that caused his breasts to develop at 38. So, you see, those Z-cups were real, not props. He was saddled with a disability, and nothing could be done about it. (As to why he found the need to dress inappropriately? Um, never mind…)

But Lemieux was exposed for the fraudster he is one afternoon in April 2023, when Rebel News videographer Lincoln Jay and I caught Lemieux exiting Mapleview Mall in Burlington, Ont. And the jig was up, given that Lemieux was dressed as a male.

No bike shorts, no blond wig, no clingy white top, and most surprisingly of all, no Z-cup boobs! But wait a minute — weren’t those mammary glands real? Again, never mind…

Soon after, the hapless Halton District School Board parted ways with Lemieux. And just last month, a former friend of Lemieux’s reached out to Rebel News. She claims Lemieux told her that he had been fired by the HDSB and that in order to get another teaching job he would have to drop the female cosplay schtick. Of note: after spending several months with Lemieux, our source believes that he is likely mentally ill.

Check out our exclusive interview with her.

Incredibly, given Lemieux’s baggage and the worldwide media circus he created, he was nevertheless hired by the Hamilton-Wentworth District School Board and began teaching, in male mode, at Nora Frances Henderson Secondary School in Hamilton.

The story went away — only to resurface late last year when Lemieux was discovered on a dating app in full drag queen regalia. As well, he was spotted shopping in Niagara Falls in his costume.

So, the question arises: is Lemieux back in class with his Z-cups affixed?

Incredibly, nobody at the school, including the principal, nor anyone at the HWDSB, will confirm or deny.

But why? Doesn’t the public have the right to know, especially since this school and this school board are publicly funded? And given that minors are involved? Well, apparently not.

So it was that we paid a visit to the January board meeting of the HWDSB last Monday evening to ask the director of education, Sheryl Robinson Petrazzini, two key questions: First, is Lemieux cosplaying as a grotesque caricature of a female yet again? And secondly, what was the HWDSB thinking when it hired this grifter in the first place?

Incredibly, Robinson Petrazzini simply remained seated, looked straight ahead as if in a trance, and said absolutely nothing. Meanwhile, her minions reacted hysterically and, predictably, called security to frog-march Rebel News out the building.

It’s baffling: if Lemieux is only playing Mrs. Dress Up in his private time and not in class, then why not simply say so? This leads us to suspect that perhaps Lemieux is indeed showing up to his new school in drag and for whatever reason there is a gag order in place. And again, the question remains: why?

Postscript: the Hamilton-Wentworth District School Board states the following on its website: “Trustees meet to bring public debate, transparency and accountability to HWDSB decisions.”