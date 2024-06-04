Is support for radical gender ideology fading? Women’s rights activists think so

Rebel News interviews four women and child protection rights activists who spoke at a 'Victoria Island Speaks' event hosted by Megan Murphy in Victoria.

On Thursday, over 150 people gathered to attend a "Vancouver Island Speaks" event about how radical gender ideology has impacted women's spaces, parental rights, and child protection.

The event is part of a series of talks hosted by Canadian author and podcaster Meghan Murphy, whose willingness to stand up for such rights has been frequently met with hostility and sometimes violence.

In today’s report, I interview Murphy and the three other panelists: powerlifter April Hutchinson,  detransitioner Kellie-Lynn Pirie, and Environmental Progress’ Bryony Dixon about a culture shift away from radical gender ideology and the politicians and institutions who are pushing it.

