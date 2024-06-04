Is support for radical gender ideology fading? Women’s rights activists think so
Rebel News interviews four women and child protection rights activists who spoke at a 'Victoria Island Speaks' event hosted by Megan Murphy in Victoria.
On Thursday, over 150 people gathered to attend a "Vancouver Island Speaks" event about how radical gender ideology has impacted women's spaces, parental rights, and child protection.
Online ticket sales are closed! We will be selling tickets at the door from 6-6:30PM if you missed getting one online! See you tonight! https://t.co/NxUMFy4RJq— Meghan Murphy (@MeghanEMurphy) May 30, 2024
The event is part of a series of talks hosted by Canadian author and podcaster Meghan Murphy, whose willingness to stand up for such rights has been frequently met with hostility and sometimes violence.
In today’s report, I interview Murphy and the three other panelists: powerlifter April Hutchinson, detransitioner Kellie-Lynn Pirie, and Environmental Progress’ Bryony Dixon about a culture shift away from radical gender ideology and the politicians and institutions who are pushing it.
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.