Canada's dystopian future? Massive tent city appears in Kitchener, Ont.

Do you recall that shocking Privy Council report that was released a few weeks ago? It painted a dire picture of Canada descending into something out of a dystopian sci-fi novel.

The report, authored by Policy Horizons (billed as a foresight organization within the federal government), pointed to possible future scenarios. It was downright disturbing.

Entitled, “Future Lives: Social Mobility in Question,” the report raised alarm bells about how “downward social mobility" might become the norm in the future. The authors lay out a scenario for 2040 — a mere 15 years away — in which wealthy Canadians either leave Canada or live in gated communities whereas the lion’s share of the Canadian people are reduced to foraging and illegally hunting in order to feed themselves.

This report, in our opinion, did not get the media attention it so rightfully deserved during the federal election campaign last month. Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre made mention of it; Prime Minister Mark Carney pretty much ignored it.

But the question arises: is this 2040 scenario already an entrenched fact of life in many Canadian cities and towns in which tent cities housing the homeless abound?

Case in point: Kitchener, Ont.

We dropped by this southwestern Ontario city recently and discovered a growing homeless encampment at 100 Victoria St.

This tent city is problematic for a few reasons. One is the sanitation factor. As well, this vacant lot is supposed to be redeveloped as a transit hub.

To that end, Waterloo Regional councillors have voted in favour of a site-specific bylaw that paves the way for the municipality to clear this encampment Dec. 1.

Alas, there are those in the community that are actually fighting to preserve this tent city, so it will be interesting to see if the encampment is indeed removed in seven months.

In the meantime, it exists as a sad indictment of “the lost Liberal decade” as Poilievre calls the past 10 years. And for those who are destitute and desperate, literally living on the streets, it would appear that 2040 has arrived early…