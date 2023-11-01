Is the pro-Palestine 'from the river to the sea' chant a call for genocide?

Less than 48 hours after Hamas terrorists slaughtered, raped, and kidnapped innocent Israeli civilians on October 7, demonstrations erupted across many nations in celebration of the attack.

Vancouver: Supporters of the Hamas terror attack on Israel have been calling Canada a racist regime full of colonizers on stolen land.



“The most vicious settler colonialist occupation” is in North America according to protest speaker. https://t.co/Sxt7GDlSsG pic.twitter.com/NfxIJE2iEe — Drea Humphrey - Prepping and Politics (@DreaHumphrey) October 9, 2023

Before Israel even had a chance to retaliate against the Gaza Strip's terrorist government, Hamas, such protesters could often be heard shouting anti-Israel chants, including one that at first listen may come across to many as being harmless.

"From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free."

SHOCKING: Anti-Israel protesters chant slogans supporting Hamas' terror attack outside of Premier François Legault's office, saying



"Resistance is justified!", "There is only one solution, Intifada revolution!" and "From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free!" pic.twitter.com/RkoU348YiK — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) October 20, 2023

The chant is still popular during ongoing protests, and in today's report, I interview members of Vancouver's Jewish and Iranian communities, who say the call is not only one against Israel's sovereignty but is also a call for the genocide of the Jewish people.

Listen to opinions of the chant from participants of a "Bring Them Home Now!" rally that recently called for the safe return of the over 220 Israeli hostages still being held captive by Hamas.

So many “Pro-Palestine” aka anti-Israel, protesters holding signs calling for the world to be cleaned of Jews.



Hitler would be so proud. https://t.co/pIfK7UdjyF — Drea Humphrey - Prepping and Politics (@DreaHumphrey) November 1, 2023

