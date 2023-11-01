Is the pro-Palestine 'from the river to the sea' chant a call for genocide?

Before Israel even had a chance to retaliate against the Gaza Strip's terrorist government, Hamas, protesters could often be heard shouting anti-Israel chants.

Remove Ads

Less than 48 hours after Hamas terrorists slaughtered, raped, and kidnapped innocent Israeli civilians on October 7, demonstrations erupted across many nations in celebration of the attack.

Before Israel even had a chance to retaliate against the Gaza Strip's terrorist government, Hamas, such protesters could often be heard shouting anti-Israel chants, including one that at first listen may come across to many as being harmless.

"From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free."

The chant is still popular during ongoing protests, and in today's report, I interview members of Vancouver's Jewish and Iranian communities, who say the call is not only one against Israel's sovereignty but is also a call for the genocide of the Jewish people.

Listen to opinions of the chant from participants of a "Bring Them Home Now!" rally that recently called for the safe return of the over 220 Israeli hostages still being held captive by Hamas.

For more reports on the Israel-Hamas war in the Middle East and Canada's response to it, you can go to CanadaStandsWithIsrael.com.

British Columbia Canada Hamas News Analysis Canada Stands With Israel
Remove Ads
Remove Ads

Don't Get Censored

Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.

Subscribe via RSS
Remove Ads

Don't Get Censored

Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.