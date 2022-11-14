Is the white poppy a symbol of peace — or something that resembles the white flag of surrender?

Rebel News Store Purchase your new wardrobe staple from the Rebel News Store today! BUY NOW

Shortly after 12 noon near the Toronto intersection of Yonge and Dundas, we happened upon about a dozen people wearing white-coloured poppies and singing, “all we are saying, is give peace a chance.” Fascinating.

According to Wikipedia, the white poppy dates back to 1926, a few years after the introduction of the red poppy in the UK. The idea of pacifists making their own poppies was put forward by a member of the No More War Movement.

The first white poppies were sold by the Co-operative Women's Guild in 1933. Anti-war organizations such as the Anglican Pacifist Fellowship now support the White Poppy Movement.

That said, surely all reasonable people want to live in peace. Even the most battle-scarred soldier longs for peace. But can there be peace without strength? Is there not such a thing as a just war?

We asked these questions to the white poppy people, but they had tremendous difficulty in articulating their answers. Bottom line: peace is beautiful. But sometimes it takes more than singing John Lennon songs to achieve — and secure — peace.