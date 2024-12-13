Is the WHO prioritizing profits over health? 'Bell Review' to evaluate reforming or replacing organization

A panel of health professionals led by Dr. David Bell has launched the independent Bell Review, which critiques the World Health Organization (WHO) for its corporate ties, mishandled pandemic response, and lack of transparency. The review calls for urgent reform, or even replacement, of the WHO to ensure that public health is prioritized over corporate interests.

As a former WHO physician with extensive experience in global health, Dr. Bell became increasingly concerned about the “pandemic agenda” during the COVID-19 crisis. He is currently working as part of the REPPARE project at Leeds University in the UK, which provides independent, evidence-based assessments of global health policies, including pandemic preparedness.

As the lead of the Bell Review, sponsored by the Action on World Health and politically supported by independent MP Nigel Farage, Dr. Bell has full control over panel selection with a focus on reform, rather than replacement, of the WHO.

Dr. Bell argues that the WHO, influenced by corporate interests, has exaggerated pandemic risks to protect financial investments. He has now been tasked with assessing the WHO’s actions and proposing reforms that place public health at the forefront of policy, rather than the interests of health commodity producers.

The review comes at a critical time, Bell says, with growing unease among member states over ongoing pandemic agreement negotiations and amendments to the International Health Regulations (IHR). He highlights the urgency of such reform, as many countries begin to voice concerns about the WHO's direction.

Dr. Bell also addresses the political willingness to implement such reforms, particularly in Canada, where a potential shift to a majority Conservative government after the 2025 election could influence policy.

Rebel News reached out to MP Leslyn Lewis who has been a vocal critic of the WHO and supporter of a petition to withdraw Canada from the UN and its agencies. I asked if the Conservative Party knew of the Bell Review and whether they would support its findings. I also inquired about the party’s stance on the WHO and how Canadians can trust health agencies to uphold democratic processes when “substantive negotiating sessions” are “held in closed format.”

As with previous inquiries to Lewis and the Conservative Party, no response was received.

While the findings of the Bell Review can potentially transform global health governance by prioritizing public well-being over corporate interests, it requires political support to drive meaningful change.