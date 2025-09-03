Is there a splinter cell of influencers trying to undermine MAGA from within? Dr. James Lindsay speaks out

Thanks for the exploratory comments. Look, I don’t agree 100% with any of these online commentators such as TC or Candace Owen’s, but that doesn’t make them ‘traitors to the MAGA cause’. It’s okay to disagree. I therefore think this guest is way too pessimistic on the entire point.



Conservatives need to align themselves on what can agree on and ‘agree to disagree’ on other topics. That’s okay to do. There’s a bigger and more dangerous enemy at the gates.



Since Tucker was ousted at Fox 🦊, he’s been on a wildly exploratory journey, and, yes, that may have allowed him to entertain concepts with which I don’t currently agree. But that is what exploration is all about. He should be so allowed, and in time, there will be some self-correction, I believe. There’s no malign intent there from my perspective.



Candace Owens has a somewhat different issue, and it’s a common stumbling block for a lot of people at her and TC’s level on the topic of Israel and the Jews. They seem to have their ‘blinders on’. But, again, I don’t see any malign intent, just common mistakes that normal people make in their own respective ‘journey of life.’



For example, if you read some of Adolph Hitler’s own words, he started out as supporting Jewish ideas and life choices but then began souring on them when he saw some of the negative influences they carried in the society. Of course, all that became murderous once he had amassed some power.



But the point is one can trace the breadcrumbs or thought of where he started to where he ended regarding the development of a working ideology on the Jews.



And if we listen to such people as Candace Owens, and many others as well, we can see the same pattern of thought developing. I don’t mean to imply that such ideas will turn murderous in these persons’ cases, but the point is that you can follow those same pattern of breadcrumbs for developing a working ideology on the Jews.



The Jews have always been a ‘special case’ and need to be treated as such as opposed to conflating them with everyone else. They are not exactly ‘normal’, and I don’t mean that in a bad way.



Since time immemorial, the Jews have always had outsized influences in the societies where they have lived. It’s not a conspiracy. It’s just in their DNA . That’s okay. They have always been great contributors to the wealth and prosperity of these nations, and all that has been propelled by their own DNA , methods of living amongst themselves, their innate ingenuity and genius, hard work, and just plain good luck.



But at the same time one can see a high level of corruption in some or many of these people. Witness the Harvey Weinsteins and Jeffrey Epsteins of this world, for example. Again, that’s not a conspiracy. Those are poor life choices amongst highly powerful people. The greater the power, the greater the temptation to abuse that power.



But when ordinary non-Jewish people notice these points, they begin to develop these ‘A-Jewish-Conspiracy-To-Take-Over-The- World’, ‘Awful People’, and ‘Israel is the Problem’ types of mental constructs about Jews. It’s easy to see how this happens.



Sure, Israel 🇮🇱 will have its own ‘Deep State’ problems as is now common in all the western nations. The Mossad are a highly successful intelligence agency and probably equally on par as the CIA for an advanced level of corruption. But that doesn’t make Israel any worse than anyone else. They just have, as they always have had, an outsized influence, even amongst the community of the intelligence agencies.



In the end, Israel is only a small nation trying to survive in a block full of bullies and bad actors, and also now a world watching and criticizing their every move.



But the Israelis are doing a pretty phenomenal job at surviving and taking it to their sworn enemies.



The Palestinians, on the other hand, should have long ago made peace with the Jews. There were no more excuses to NOT have peace with the Jews after the 1978 Camp David Accords.



The Palestinians are reaping the harvest of the violent and malcontent seeds which they have sown for the last nearly 80 years without respite. It’s the law of life: you get back what you have given. It’s as simple as that. That’s not Israel’s fault.



These people should instead follow the examples of the German and Japanese peoples after their defeat in 1945. They proverbially ‘dusted themselves’ off, shook hands with their former enemies, and then proceeded to reconstruct their respective countries to become .’great again.’ Easy, peasy, and it only takes an IQ of 100 to get there.



Instead, the Palestinians seem to have instead a collective IQ of 50 and are insisting on making the same mistakes 100 times over and where they fail to understand basic concepts in life needed for success.



These are our modern Neanderthals, and they seem to have some type of a stupid religion that only serves to reinforce all their worst instincts. Yes, please go extinct already, and let the rest of us progress to the next level of consciousness !!



Sure, Israel is not perfect, but God knows none of the rest of us are either.



Sorry for being so long-winded….