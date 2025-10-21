Is there an Antifa-linked candidate running for office in Montreal's mayoral race?

Montreal’s municipal elections have exposed a stark media double standard. The press has eagerly covered scandals involving candidates from Ensemble Montréal and Action Montréal, such as a candidate labeling Quebec City Mayor Bruno Marchand a “narcissist with serious mental problems” and another making discriminatory jokes, sparking immediate outrage.

However, Transition Montréal, led by Craig Sauvé, a candidate who previously ran for the NPD during a by-election and featured a Palestinian flag on his flyers, has largely escaped scrutiny—particularly its candidate Sergio Da Silva. Da Silva, sporting a “Bella Ciao” tattoo— the iconic antifascist anthem tied to the bullets used in the assassination of Charlie Kirk—has posted inflammatory content online that many people find deeply disturbing.

I guess people will stop asking about the Bella Ciao tattoo on my throat. Or maybe they won’t…. — Sergio Da Silva (@TurboHaus) September 12, 2025

Following Kirk’s death, Da Silva wrote, “I guess people will stop asking about the Bella Ciao tattoo on my throat. Or maybe they won’t...” His social media includes posts appearing to literally incite hatred and murder, such as, “If you update your platform to use the word ‘woke’ as a political party, I should be allowed to kill you and then be given a medal for doing so,” and “Murder your local transphobes.”

I do not strictly believe in free speech. As a matter of fact, I think If you update your platform to use the word “woke” as a political party, I should be allowed to kill you and then be given a medal for doing so. pic.twitter.com/frUCHRwYpM — Sergio Da Silva (@TurboHaus) April 28, 2025

Other posts advocate for killing politicians without comprehensive climate or housing plans, and one even mentions stealing a gun from a police officer.

Antifa is an organization who use violence against their political opponents, which led Donald Trump to designate it as a domestic terrorist group.

I question why Da Silva’s comments, which I argue incite hatred and murder, have been ignored by mainstream media. It appears that there's a bias favouring leftist parties like Transition Montréal, while right-leaning candidates face intense scrutiny.

Rebel News reached out to Transition Montréal and Da Silva, asking if these statements are appropriate, if Da Silva is affiliated with Antifa, and whether his posts incite violence. Neither responded within 24 hours. Rebel News will provide an update if answers arrive.