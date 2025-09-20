Is this the last hurrah for a century-old Chrysler assembly plant in Windsor?

Stellantis is an automaking conglomerate that owns brands such as Dodge, Jeep, Ram, Chrysler, and Fiat. Its assembly plant in Windsor, Ont., was first established almost a century ago. But today, there are fears that this massive 4 million sq. ft. factory could be shuttered in the near future — permanently.

Rebel News was tipped off by insiders at the plant who are concerned about the future viability of the facility due to the ongoing tariff tiff between the U.S. and Canada.

One source, who did not want to be named, said another problem is that the plant is currently producing vehicles that are experiencing underwhelming sales.

This includes the Dodge Charger EV. While this so-called “all-electric muscle car” has received good reviews, it would appear that those who lust after traditional muscle cars (i.e., gas-burning V8 engines with rear-wheel drive) are not enthused by this car. Thus, this Dodge has been a dud in the marketplace.

Another product produced here is the Chrysler Pacifica minivan. This vehicle has also garnered good reviews, but sticker shock is the problem here compared to the value-priced Dodge Caravans of years gone by. Our source says competing products such as the Honda Odyssey and the Toyota Sienna are “killing” the Pacifica in the marketplace.

Even so, what is one to make of the announcement earlier this month that the Stellantis Windsor Assembly Plant will return to a three-shift operation early next year, bringing back as many as 1,000 workers who are currently laid off?

Our source tells us this is indeed good news, but the rumour is that the plant will gear up to produce as many vehicles as possible prior to its potential closure. After that, the plant will likely relocate to the U.S.

For Windsor, such a closure would be devastating. Windsor already has an 11.2% unemployment rate and this one plant alone employs roughly 4,500 workers.

There is plenty of blame to go around, starting with the federal government foolishly still committed to full EV production mandates in Canada come 2035.

Also, consider the kooky “Dare Forward” strategy of Stellantis itself — a pledge that all Stellantis products would be fully electric by 2030. Now, the company’s top executives are walking back this completely unrealistic plan and CEO Carlos Tavares was recently shown the door.

We reached out to the media relations department of Stellantis to clarify what the future holds for the Windsor Assembly Plant. No response was received.

This is unacceptable given that we, the taxpayers, have skin in the game.

Let’s hope that rumours of this plant closure are untrue. But surely the road to recovery is for this plant to once again start building products people want to buy. Surely, one doesn’t need a Harvard MBA to realize that…