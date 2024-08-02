WATCH: Is Tommy Robinson responsible for unrest in the U.K.? Ezra Levant on England's recent riots
Ezra Levant discusses Tommy Robinson's role — or lack thereof — in recent riots in the United Kingdom after three young girls were killed in a stabbing spree.
Rebel News publisher Ezra Levant made an appearance on Indian news outlet CNN-News18, discussing the recent riots in England after a 17-year-old boy went on a stabbing spree, killing three young girls.
Some, including Prime Minister Keir Starmer, have taken aim at the so-called "far right" for the riots, which lead the Indian outlet to ask: is Tommy Robinson somehow responsible for the unrest?
“The police are afraid of being called racist if they enforce the law, that's a perception by many people,” Levant explained, referring to Robinson's rallies against two-tier policing in the country.
Levant also discussed Robinson's recent arrest under an anti-terrorism law following a patriotic rally on July 27.
“It was actually a perfect example of the abuse of the legal system, two-tier policing,” he said. “No one has ever accused Tommy Robinson of being a terrorist, so to arrest him under the terrorism act shows that police are being more than a little bit abusive.”
