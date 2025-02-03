Is U.K. turning into 'woke North Korea'? British journalist warns joke is becoming reality

Watch new episodes of The Ezra Levant Show every weeknight when you become a subscriber to RebelNews+. Start your free trial today!

With less free speech rights than the United States and an increasingly authoritative government, some on social media have joked the United Kingdom is transitioning into “woke North Korea”.

On Friday's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, British journalist Callum Darragh joined the show to discuss his detention under U.K. terror laws and why he believes the “woke North Korea” about the country joke has a degree of truth to it.

“It's apt,” he said of the cheeky nickname. “Did you know there are still blasphemy laws on the books in regard to football [soccer] rivalries,” Callum told Ezra, referring to the heated rivalry between Scottish clubs Celtic and Rangers, which is steeped in Protestant vs. Catholic sentiment.

To insult the pope, for example, is a crime still under certain context, he explained.

These stifling laws spill over into politics, as seen through activist Tommy Robinson's fight against two-tiered policing in the U.K.

“I'm yet to find a significant left-wing figure who's received the same treatment,” Callum pointed out.

Addressing the contrasting approach to free speech in the U.K. compared to the U.S., Caullum said that “If a single individual is seen to be causing offence, the problem isn't that the person complaining needs to grow up.”

He continued, “When it comes to British policing, the culture is that individual that who's causing offence, that's a problem. And as soon as we remove him, everything's perfect. But of course, all it ends up doing is meaning that the person who can claim offence then has a weapon to get rid of their opponents. And the people who are able to use that weapon effectively are a certain wing of British politics, it's not the other side.”