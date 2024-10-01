Is your mind at risk? Exploring behavioural science as ‘cognitive warfare’ by Canadian officials

E-transfer (Canada):

As Canadians attempt to navigate the complex landscape of public trust and democracy in a post-COVID hysteria world, there was a critical moment in Canada’s foreign interference testimony revealing the unsettling intersection of psychological tactics and governance.

As the Commission runs approximately halfway through its second stage of public hearings under the purview of Justice Hogue, the focus has been on democratic institutions and diaspora experiences.

Former CSIS director David Vigneault testified last week to the use of psychological warfare which has now morphed into what he coins as cognitive warfare.

Former CSIS director David Vigeault discusses “cognitive warfare” in terms of foreign interference and how it has evolved into “leveraging new approaches in psychology”



As governments increasingly rely on “behavioural science” to shape and manipulate their citizens to comply… pic.twitter.com/Hk2xQOjVfl — Tamara Ugolini 🇨🇦 (@TamaraUgo) September 30, 2024

This collective targeting of the population’s minds intends to influence how the public perceives and processes information, affecting thoughts and beliefs at a fundamental level – creating a more profound impact on the understanding of reality and decision-making.

As governments increasingly embrace “behavioural science,” blurring the lines between psychological operations (psyops) and, now, cognitive warfare, serious ethical questions about these practices, both at home and abroad, need to be addressed.

When Liberal officials and taxpayer-funded departments like the Public Health Agency of Canada prioritize influence over transparency, they jeopardize public trust and undermine the democratic principles they claim to uphold. This concern is heightened by the fact that at least 11 Canadian parliamentarians have been identified as suspected foreign state actors, with their identities kept secret, so the public has no idea who is orchestrating what.

With Chief Medical Officer Theresa Tam leading Public Health Canada and the new Behavioural Science Office, there has been a shifted emphasis on the role of human behaviour in public health policy.

Tam undertakes this work through collaborations with foreign private organizations like the World Health Organization which piloted behaviour science under Tedros’ call for “crazy ideas.”

At the final strategic round table for the #WHA75, Tedros gives opening remarks around “Behavioural Science for Better Health”



Canada’s Theresa Tam is a panelist



Full report coming soon for @RebelNewsOnline #StopTheTreaty @ https://t.co/wNdapaQfT9 pic.twitter.com/nBWNU5mMJv — Tamara Ugolini 🇨🇦 (@TamaraUgo) May 27, 2022

Tam’s raving review of “nudges,” “rewards,” and “badges” raises alarms about coercion, personal autonomy, and the responsible use of taxpayer dollars, as the public funds all of this.

During a “Behavioural Science for Better Health” strategic roundtable, Tam refers to APPs that nudge people toward healthy behaviour & rewards them w badges. Ties this in with Gov looking to regulate social mediahttps://t.co/T1ZAS1uTQi pic.twitter.com/9RjOUADOB0 — Tamara Ugolini 🇨🇦 (@TamaraUgo) June 24, 2022

As the mind becomes the target for mass manipulation, it is crucial for the public to stay informed and to closely examine the ramifications of these actions on Canadians and the impact it will have on the future of Canadian health policy.