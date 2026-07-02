Islamic chants fill North York streets during annual Ashura march as Iranian counter protester is arrested

The only counter demonstrator wearing an Israeli flag was arrested, then released without charges.

Scarlett Grace
  |   July 02, 2026   |   News Analysis   |   1 Comment

Thousands of Shia Muslims gathered in Toronto on Thursday, June 25, for the annual Ashura procession, an event marking one of the holiest days in Shia Islam. Ashura falls on the 10th day of Muharram, the first month of the Islamic calendar, and commemorates the killing of Imam Hussein ibn Ali, the grandson of the Prophet Muhammad, at the Battle of Karbala in 680 AD. The annual procession is a public display of mourning, featuring Islamic chants, prayers, and rhythmic drumming as participants make their way through city streets.

There were, of course, Iranian counter demonstrators. Contrary to popular belief, and contrary to what the Islamic Republic would like the world to believe, the overwhelming majority of Iranians are not Muslims. Their occupiers are. The regime has spent decades attempting to portray Islam as synonymous with Iranian identity, but the regime’s actions have only driven more people away from Islam over the years. Iran is historically Zoroastrian. Islam invaded Iran around 1,400 years ago, and today many Iranians overwhelmingly reject the ideology that destroyed their homeland. Iran now has one of the fastest-growing Christian populations in the world, while many others increasingly identify as atheists, rejecting religion altogether.

The march itself was attended by several thousand Shia Muslims, with Islamic prayers echoing through the streets of North York as participants beat drums in an eerie, rhythmic pattern. While there were many elderly participants and children, the procession was predominantly made up of working-age men. The march began on a Thursday at 9 a.m., raising the question: why were so many working-age participants absent from work? Who is paying their expenses

Throughout the procession, volunteers handed roses to passersby. The gesture was all too familiar. During the massive Iranian demonstrations held in Toronto earlier this year, Iranians distributed thousands of roses to civilians and Toronto police officers as a gesture of gratitude and, in many cases, an apology for disrupting people's day. Here, however, only a small number of roses were handed out, and the gesture lacked the same warmth and appreciation. The volunteers silently handed over flowers without speaking. Just as Islam has appropriated elements of Iranian civilization for centuries, this was yet another example of copying Iranian culture.

At one point, commotion broke out and I was called over by the Iranian counter demonstrators. One of their members, Mahya, the only counter protester wearing an Israeli flag, was being arrested by Toronto police. I asked him why he was being arrested. He said he did not know. I asked officers the same question, but they declined to answer. Even as Mahya was escorted to a police cruiser and placed inside, he still had not been told the reason for his arrest. He had not been involved in any physical altercation. He had simply been yelling at Ashura participants while holding a sign and wearing an Israeli flag.

I followed the remaining counter demonstrators to 32 Division, where we waited for just over two hours with no information. Mahya was eventually released without charges. According to him, police told him inside the station that he had been arrested because of the sign he was carrying. It was the exact same sign carried by almost every other counter demonstrator, yet he was the only one arrested. He was also, again, the only person wearing an Israeli flag.

The sign contained disparaging statements in Persian about Imam Hussein and other revered figures in Shia Islam. While many would likely consider the wording offensive or crass, it contained no threats of violence or anything illegal.

Rather than dealing with the much larger procession, which included flags and symbols associated with the Islamic Republic, the head of the listed terrorist organization the IRGC, Toronto police instead detained the counter demonstrator wearing an Israeli flag.

Stop Islamic Domination

7,786 signatures
Goal: 15,000 signatures
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To Mayor Chad Bachynski and the Regina City Council: We, the concerned citizens of Regina, demand you immediately revoke the temporary permit allowing the downtown Jamia Masjid to blast the amplified Islamic call to prayer over loudspeakers, which disrupts our city core with noise audible over one kilometre every Friday.

This test of Islamic domination under the banner of multiculturalism has sparked widespread outrage over noise pollution. Yet police have responded by ramping up patrols around Muslim sites and warning that threats related to the controversy will be investigated under the enhanced hate crime provisions of Bill C-9, the Combatting Hate Act—even while they approved the disruptive broadcast.

Enforce the Noise Abatement Bylaw equally, silence these loudspeakers now, and stop Islamic domination in Regina!

Will you sign?

Scarlett Grace

Anti-Discrimination Reporter

Scarlett Grace is a Canadian journalist and musician from Peterborough, Ontario. She holds a Bachelor of Arts in English Literature from Trent University and has spent over a decade performing live and releasing original music.

In 2022, her involvement in Canada’s freedom movement marked a turning point in her career and public voice. She later joined Rebel News, where she works as an anti-discrimination journalist, reporting extensively on the rise of antisemitism in Canada and the Iranian uprising.

https://twitter.com/ScarlettGrace92

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  • Bruce Atchison
    commented 2026-07-02 19:21:48 -0400
    Canada sucks and Alberta and Quebec want out.