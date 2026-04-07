Islamic street prayers continue in Montreal despite ban on group prayers in public spaces

On Monday's live stream, Sheila Gunn Reid and Tamara Ugolini reacted to footage showing a large group of Islamist demonstrators calling for jihad in the streets of Montreal despite a recent bill being passed that bans group public prayers in Quebec.

Rebel News journalist Alexa Lavoie witnessed the demonstrators from the group 'Montreal4Palestine' blocking a street to stage a prayer gathering on Sunday.

This comes despite Quebec passing Bill 9 less than a week ago. The expanded secularism law prohibits collective prayers in public spaces without explicit municipal authorization. It also prohibits prayer rooms in public institutions like universities.

💥 ISLAMIC STREET PRAYERS:

Despite Quebec’s new Bill 9 prohibiting street prayers, @mtl4palestine blocked a street in Montreal to stage a prayer gathering.

They did not prostrate themselves, but instead prayed while standing.

During the event, speakers called for JIHAD,… pic.twitter.com/BLSh8SCLge — Alexandra Lavoie (@ThevoiceAlexa) April 6, 2026

Sheila condemned authorities in Quebec for failing to crack down on the hateful Islamist protests that have erupted on the streets of Montreal in recent years. She asserted that Bill 9 is not actually needed for this, and will be used more broadly to target Christian worshippers.

"They're calling for jihad there, in case you didn't hear that. That's what's happening, they're blocking the streets. Traffic code violations could clean this up quite nicely instead of cracking down on the public prayers of people who don't do this sort of stuff, who get lawful permits for the March for Life," she said.

"Quebec has the ability, and Montreal has the ability to deal with this nonsense already through hate speech legislation which already exists, and traffic laws. But they don't," Sheila continued.

The incidents occurred over Easter weekend, less than a week after Bill 9 was passed to restrict collective religious prayers and prayer rooms in public institutions across Quebec.