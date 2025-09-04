Omar Elkhodary sentenced to five months house arrest after assaulting Jewish woman — naturally, he played the victim card…

Finally, the vile and pathetic individual that is Omar Elkhodary was sentenced to five months house arrest last Wednesday. But he still shows no contrition for his hateful actions — i.e., he laughed out loud during the reading of a victim impact statement, something that enraged the judge.

The Elkhodary saga goes back to November 2, 2023. That’s when he spotted Vicki Moscoe putting posters on telephone polls near the intersection of Yonge Street and Empress Avenue in north Toronto.

The posters bore the images of those innocent people who were kidnapped by Hamas when this terrorist group attacked Israel on Oct. 7, 2023.

Hamas massacred almost 1,200 mostly Israeli Jews that day and kidnapped more than 200 others. It was the single biggest one-day massacre of Jews since the Holocaust.

But Elkhodary is a reprobate who seems to be on the side of Team Hamas. He didn’t care for those posters, so he started tearing them down.

Everything was caught on video. And that makes for part of the story when it comes to Omar Elkhodary. He was not embarrassed by his odious behaviour, but rather, boastful.

However, at one point, he crossed the line. Which is to say he physically assaulted Moscoe, pushing her and slugging her on the head. Elkhodary, it should be noted, is a larger and stronger person than Moscoe. Incredibly, he testified he was throwing punches in self-defence. The judge wasn’t buying that whopper.

He was also verbally abusive and profane to two other women that night who came to the defence of Moscoe.

Then again, can we really blame Elkhodary for displaying such a sense of entitlement when it comes to lawlessness? After all, the Toronto Police Service seems to be taking its orders from Hamas hooligans these days. Toronto’s hopelessly inept police chief, Myron Demkiw, doesn’t much care for enforcing the law when it comes to those openly chanting for genocide.

Rather, on cold days, he has his constables delivering Timbits and coffee to the mob like so many Uber Eats drivers. And the real problem on the mean streets of Hogtown these days, in the chief’s eyes, is peaceful counterdemonstrators and members of the independent media who tend to get arrested for… further inciting the Hamasholes? Equal parts astounding and shameful.

But thankfully, the police did not turn a blind eye to Elkhodary this time around. Thanks to the video evidence and eyewitness accounts, Elkhodary was indeed charged with assault.

Over the course of the trial, many community impact statements were submitted by third parties. This included Jewish groups such as B’nai Brith Canada, the Centre for Israel and Jewish Affairs, and the Friends of Simon Wiesenthal Center.

A common theme: the likes of Elkhodary these past two years has made Canada an unsafe and downright dangerous place to live when it comes to those of the Jewish faith. It was noted that the Jewish population in Canada is less than 1%, but is the single biggest target of hate-based crimes (19%).

We know that Elkhodary seems to be an antisemite and a bully. But it appears that he is not exactly Mensa Club material.

For starters, Elkhodary is so full of entitlement when it comes to carrying out acts of Jew hatred that he actually turned down a peace bond deal that the judge originally offered him several months ago. A peace bond is essentially a promise that the accused will behave and won’t break the law and stay away from his victim. It is a pledge that the accused will act like a decent civilized human being instead of some sort of savage from the dark ages. Any criminal lawyer will tell you that if a judge offers you a peace bond, take it. A peace bond is not a good deal, it’s a great deal.

But no. Elkhodary decided to roll the dice and he declined that offer.

Then again, Elkhodary didn’t have an actual lawyer arguing his case. Rather, he was allegedly represented by his girlfriend’s father. And apparently, this individual is not the second coming of Perry Mason.

In more recent court appearances, Elkhodary switched to Plan B. Which is to say, he played the victim card. At one point in the proceedings, his lawyer asked for an adjournment. When the judge asked why he was making this request, Elkhodary’s lawyer said that his client was suffering from “anxiety.” We’re not making this up. Oh, and don’t forget he was throwing haymakers in “self defence”…

Unbelievable.

But then again, Elkhodary’s mom is proud of this chip off the old block. She testified that Omar is “her hero.”

Let that sink in: a woman beater is heroic to her!

Speaking of momma, Elkhodary was given an eight week reprieve in beginning his house arrest as his mom recently had surgery and allegedly needs care. He will be back in court on Nov. 5 to finalize his house arrest conditions.

When Elkhodary left the courthouse on Wednesday, he found out that he really isn’t such a tough guy. As we scrummed him, he whined to a police officer that we were “harassing” him. When that didn’t work, Elkhodary made a beeline to 52 Division in order to… well, we’re not quite sure. We were certainly breaking no laws that day.

But what a pathetic sight to see! A seemingly wannabe jihadi using his mother as a human shield; pretending to be the victim; then running to a police station rather than face the music. But then again, Omar Elkhodary is a loser — both in a court of law and in the court of public opinion. And like all bullies, it turns out that Elkhodary is really nothing more than a snivelling coward consumed by hatred. Sad.