Israel and Hamas agree to a truce to end 11 days of violence that left widespread destruction in the Gaza Strip

The fighting — the worst since the 50 day 2014 Gaza War — began on May 10, when Hamas militants in Gaza fired long-range rockets toward Jerusalem after days of clashes between Palestinian protesters and Israeli police at the Al-Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem.



A report by WBKN describes the casualties on both sides:



“Hamas and other militant groups embedded in residential areas fired over 4,000 rockets at Israeli cities, with hundreds falling short and most of the rest intercepted.



At least 230 Palestinians were killed, including 65 children and 39 women, with 1,710 people wounded, according to the Gaza Health Ministry, which does not break the numbers down into fighters and civilians.



Twelve people in Israel, including a 5-year-old boy, a 16-year-old girl and a soldier, were also killed”.



According to Australia’s ABC News,

“Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office announced a "mutual and unconditional" ceasefire after a late-night meeting of his Security Cabinet. It said the group had unanimously accepted an Egyptian proposal to end fighting.

Hamas and Egypt said the ceasefire was due to take effect at 2:00 am (9:00 am AEST). Hamas said the ceasefire would be "mutual and simultaneous".

Senior defence officials, including the military chief of staff and national security adviser, recommended accepting the proposal after claiming "great accomplishments" in the operation, the statement said.”



Ali Barakeh, a member of Hamas’ Arab and Islamic relations bureau claimed the ceasefire was really a win for the terror group and a defeat of Netanyahu, calling it “a victory to the Palestinian people."