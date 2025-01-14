Israel and Hamas reportedly reach ceasefire and hostage deal agreement

An apparent ceasefire deal has been reached between the two sides, which could see the return of hostages held by Hamas and an end to the fighting in Gaza.

Sheila Gunn Reid
  |   January 14, 2025   |   News   |   1 Comment

Israel and Hamas have reportedly reached an agreement in principle on a ceasefire and hostage exchange, according to officials involved in the negotiations.

The deal, brokered by Qatar, Egypt, and the United States, will temporarily halt fighting in Gaza and secure the release of a limited number of hostages held by Hamas. In exchange, Israel is expected to release Palestinian women and minors detained in its prisons.

Hamas' October 7 attack on Israel, which killed over 1,200 people, led to the kidnapping of 240 Israeli hostages.

The details of the agreement remain undisclosed, and its implementation is uncertain.

COMMENTS

Showing 1 Comment

  • Bruce Atchison
    commented 2025-01-14 19:25:04 -0500
    Hamas can’t be trusted. This ceasefire is a ploy to rearm themselves and attack Israelis once again. Hamas and the Palestinian rabble have a pathological hatred of Jews and any country which supports Israel. It’ll take firm policing to make sure these terrorists are disbanded. It’ll take decades to deprogram Palestinians of their hatred.