Israel and Hamas have reportedly reached an agreement in principle on a ceasefire and hostage exchange, according to officials involved in the negotiations.

Hamas may free the hostages they’ve held in terror-dungeons since Oct. 7.



Iran and their terror-pirates in Yemen, the Houthis, tried to kill again with another ballistic missile.



The deal, brokered by Qatar, Egypt, and the United States, will temporarily halt fighting in Gaza and secure the release of a limited number of hostages held by Hamas. In exchange, Israel is expected to release Palestinian women and minors detained in its prisons.

Hamas' October 7 attack on Israel, which killed over 1,200 people, led to the kidnapping of 240 Israeli hostages.

The details of the agreement remain undisclosed, and its implementation is uncertain.