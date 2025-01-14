Israel and Hamas reportedly reach ceasefire and hostage deal agreement
An apparent ceasefire deal has been reached between the two sides, which could see the return of hostages held by Hamas and an end to the fighting in Gaza.
Israel and Hamas have reportedly reached an agreement in principle on a ceasefire and hostage exchange, according to officials involved in the negotiations.
Hamas may free the hostages they’ve held in terror-dungeons since Oct. 7.— Israeli Citizen Spox (@IsrCitizenSpox) January 14, 2025
Iran and their terror-pirates in Yemen, the Houthis, tried to kill again with another ballistic missile.
Citizen Spokesman @Jonathan_Elk with what you need to know in today’s Daily Briefing. pic.twitter.com/uaCKuQB7kI
The deal, brokered by Qatar, Egypt, and the United States, will temporarily halt fighting in Gaza and secure the release of a limited number of hostages held by Hamas. In exchange, Israel is expected to release Palestinian women and minors detained in its prisons.
More: https://t.co/xVyX5qrifq— Mr Producer (@RichSementa) January 14, 2025
Hamas' October 7 attack on Israel, which killed over 1,200 people, led to the kidnapping of 240 Israeli hostages.
The details of the agreement remain undisclosed, and its implementation is uncertain.
Sheila Gunn Reid
Chief Reporter
Sheila Gunn Reid is the Alberta Bureau Chief for Rebel News and host of the weekly The Gunn Show with Sheila Gunn Reid. She's a mother of three, conservative activist, and the author of best-selling books including Stop Notley.
Featured Stories
COMMENTS
-
Bruce Atchison commented 2025-01-14 19:25:04 -0500Hamas can’t be trusted. This ceasefire is a ploy to rearm themselves and attack Israelis once again. Hamas and the Palestinian rabble have a pathological hatred of Jews and any country which supports Israel. It’ll take firm policing to make sure these terrorists are disbanded. It’ll take decades to deprogram Palestinians of their hatred.