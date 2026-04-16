Israel and Lebanon agree to 10-day ceasefire after high stakes D.C. peace talks

Article by Rebel News staff

On last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Ezra discussed the historic negotiations taking place in Washington D.C. between Israel and Lebanon as Israel continues its fight against the terrorist group Hezbollah.

The discussions between Israeli and Lebanese officials in the U.S. capital earlier this week — the first direct diplomatic talks in 33 years — have led to a 10-day ceasefire, as President Trump announced on Truth Social shortly before noon Thursday. It is currently unclear if Hezbollah is willing to abide by the ceasefire.

Ezra discussed how Iran has used its proxies, such as Hezbollah in Lebanon, to continuously attack Israel, prompting Israel to retaliate against Hezbollah in southern Lebanon.

"Israel right now is attacking Hezbollah terrorists in the southern part of Lebanon, really intensively. You may know that Hezbollah is a terrorist group that is run, funded, directed, armed, by Iran," he said.

"So Iran sort of had direct ways of fighting [Israel], they would shoot missiles or drones, but they had these surrogates, including the Hamas terrorist group in Gaza, the Hezbollah terrorist group in Lebanon, the Houthis in Yemen. So they had all these proxies, and really Lebanon has been occupied by Iran," Ezra continued.

President Trump also announced on Truth Social that he will be inviting Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Lebanese President Joseph Aoun to the White House “for the first meaningful talks between Israel and Lebanon since 1983, a very long time ago.”

The 10-day ceasefire is scheduled to begin at 5:00 p.m. EST on Thursday, following more than two hours of talks hosted by U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio at the State Department on Tuesday.