Israeli Eurovision singer confined to hotel due to security threats from pro-Palestinian protests attended by Greta Thunberg

Israeli singer Eden Golan, representing her country at the 2024 Eurovision Song Contest in Malmö, Sweden, has been ordered by security officials to remain in her hotel room due to large pro-Palestinian protests taking place outside, according to reports.

In a Daily Mail article, Golan stated that Israel's national security agency Shin Bet instructed her not to leave the hotel premises except for her scheduled performances. This directive came amid thousands of demonstrators gathered outside condemning Israel's participation and demanding Golan's exclusion from the annual competition.

Among the anti-Israel protesters was renowned climate activist Greta Thunberg, photographed wearing a traditional Palestinian keffiyeh scarf as rallies called for banning the Israeli entrant. When asked by reporters to explain her presence, Thunberg merely described the protests as "good."

"Young people are leading the way and showing the world how we should react to this," Thunberg told journalists in one video circulated from the scene.

Protest banners visible included slogans such as "Welcome to Genocide Song Contest" and "Stop using Eurovision to whitewash Israeli crimes."

The developments have drawn criticism from American singer-songwriter John Ondrasik, known for his work with Five for Fighting. Ondrasik took to X, the social media platform, to denounce the perceived threats against Golan, urging fellow artists to condemn "this despicable act of hate."

"Eden Golan, our fellow artist, cannot leave her hotel room in fear for her life because she is Jewish," Ondrasik wrote. "This is 2024. I call on every artist to join me in condemning publicly this despicable act of hate. This is a time for choosing. Your silence is complicit."

Eden Golan, our fellow artist, cannot leave her hotel room in fear for her life because she is Jewish. This is 2024. I call on every artist to join me in condemning publicly this despicable act of hate. This is a time for choosing. Your silence is complicit. @Eurovision… pic.twitter.com/Qi2lrAtGIv — John Ondrasik (@johnondrasik) May 9, 2024

Golan herself has expressed hopes that her Eurovision performance can foster unity, telling Reuters, "It's a super important moment for us, especially this year. I feel honored to have the opportunity to be the voice of my country."