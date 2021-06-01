“It's a joke”: What Albertans really think about Premier Jason Kenney's repoening plan

It's another Saturday at the Alberta legislature in Edmonton, and approximately 150 people continued their weekly protest against provincial lockdown restrictions.

Last weekend was the first such protest after the three staged reopening announcement by Premier Jason Kenney. Kenney set the timeline at early July for the removal of all public health restrictions in Alberta, but only as long as the target of 70 per cent vaccination rate of Albertans aged 12 and over is met.

Rebel News reporter Daniel Day was at the legislature to take the temperature of the crowd on the newly announced relaunch of normal. For many of the protesters at the legislature, tying the return of their civil liberties to vaccination rates felt coercive.

The protesters told Day that they don't trust Kenney to follow through with his plan, after he's moved the goalposts on other reopening strategies so many times before.

Police presence was greatly diminished from prior weeks, and no COVID lockdown tickets were issued.

All donations to Fight The Fines now qualify for a charitable tax receipt through the registered Canadian charity, The Democracy Fund.