It’s Camp Day at Tim Hortons, but camp this year is only for the vaccinated

July 13th is the day that the coffee yielding corporation advertises that they donate a portion of the sale of every coffee to their subsidiary, Tim Hortons Foundation Camps.

Both Tim Hortons' Twitter bio and recent post reads: “Today only, 100% of hot or iced coffee purchases and an additional $2 on app purchases will be donated to Tims Camps.”

Yet the saga continues as Tim Hortons Foundation Camps continue to discriminate against youth aged 12 and up who have made their own informed medical choices. If those choices do not align with the views of the managerial staff, then already marginalized and underprivileged youth will be segregated and prevented from their once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.

A few months ago I launched a petition at Let Kids Camp.com to showcase just how many Canadians are appalled by this unscientific policy.

When I tried to drop the petition off, the fearless leaders at the Tims Camps home office called the police!

You can view that full report here: COPS CALLED: Tims Camps keeps vax mandate despite petition - Rebel News

Thankfully the responding officer was former NHLer and gentleman Brent Gretzky. He saw how ridiculous the situation was and suggested I call and e-mail the corporation – two things I had been doing for weeks, to no avail.

Since then, the petition has garnered thousands more signatures but there has been no mention from Tims Camps on whether they will be withdrawing this risky and unfounded policy.

Will you be supporting Tim Hortons while this policy remains in place?

Canada COVID Vaccines News Analysis Let Kids Camp
