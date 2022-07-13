It’s Camp Day at Tim Hortons, but camp this year is only for the vaccinated

By Tamara Ugolini PETITION: Let Kids Camp Tim Hortons Foundation Camps will require all campers to be vaccinated against COVID-19 before attending their camps. If you agree that they should let teens camp regardless of vaccination status, please sign the petition on this page. 28,430 signatures

Both Tim Hortons' Twitter bio and recent post reads: “Today only, 100% of hot or iced coffee purchases and an additional $2 on app purchases will be donated to Tims Camps.”

Today is the day! 🥳 100% of all proceeds from hot or iced coffee purchases today will be donated to Tims Camps. We’ll even throw in $2 for hot or iced coffee purchases made through the Tims app today only. Let’s help empower youth 💪 #TimsCampDay pic.twitter.com/qEksuSOg2N — Tim Hortons (@TimHortons) July 13, 2022

Yet the saga continues as Tim Hortons Foundation Camps continue to discriminate against youth aged 12 and up who have made their own informed medical choices. If those choices do not align with the views of the managerial staff, then already marginalized and underprivileged youth will be segregated and prevented from their once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.

A few months ago I launched a petition at Let Kids Camp.com to showcase just how many Canadians are appalled by this unscientific policy.

When I tried to drop the petition off, the fearless leaders at the Tims Camps home office called the police!

The fearless leaders at @TimsCamps were so scared of our 310 page petition with nearly 27,000 signatures that they called the police!



Which means that there is still time to sign the petition: https://t.co/b7wpayLTDK



Full report coming soon @ https://t.co/uNWj3DT8vH pic.twitter.com/vqtpWfd1Iv — Tamara Ugolini 🇨🇦 (@TamaraUgo) June 22, 2022

You can view that full report here: COPS CALLED: Tims Camps keeps vax mandate despite petition - Rebel News

Thankfully the responding officer was former NHLer and gentleman Brent Gretzky. He saw how ridiculous the situation was and suggested I call and e-mail the corporation – two things I had been doing for weeks, to no avail.

Since then, the petition has garnered thousands more signatures but there has been no mention from Tims Camps on whether they will be withdrawing this risky and unfounded policy.

Will you be supporting Tim Hortons while this policy remains in place?