It’s curtains for Kleenex, as this brand is pulling out of Canada

This has come as a shock to so many given that this brand of facial tissues has been available for sale in our great Dominion for a century.

Yet, a recent Globe and Mail article noted that Kleenex maker Kimberly-Clark Corporation has confirmed it will cease selling consumer-focused facial tissues in Canada. Todd Fisher, the company’s Canadian VP and general manager, stated, “We have been operating in a highly constrained supply environment, and despite our best efforts we have been faced with some unique complexities on the Kleenex business.”

There are a myriad of theories as to why Kleenex is opting out of Canada. But I think if you read between the lines, the real reason is that the Canadian market sure isn’t what it used to be thanks to the way in which the Blackface Liberals have mismanaged and downright vandalized our economy. And then there is the abysmal Canadian dollar, which is worth only about 73 cents U.S. currently. Ouch.

But full disclosure: the departure of Kleenex is not making me teary-eyed.

By way of background, I call ‘em as I see ‘em. Which is to say I personally believe the Kleenex Ultra Soft brand is the best brand of tissues on the market. It lives up to the branding in that it is surely the softest brand of tissue that can be found.

But alas, I’ve been boycotting Kleenex for almost five years now. And this has absolutely nothing to do with product quality nor price. Rather, I’ve been taking a stance against Kimberley Clark for bending the knee to the cancel culture mob based on a ludicrous complaint. Here, check out this snippet of a monologue from yesteryear:

Yeah, Kimberly-Clark was an early adopter in terms of condemning so-called “toxic masculinity.” And when I come across woke crap like this, I vote with my wallet, folks. Even if the product is superb and value-priced, I cannot support corporatists who pander to leftist loons. I just can’t.

Bottom line: I’d like to say farewell to Kleenex, but the fact of the matter is, Kimberly-Clark already abandoned me five years ago when it decided to bend the knee to the lunatic fringe.

I know: it blows, doesn’t it?