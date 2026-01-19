It's for our grandkids: Why Drayton Valley residents are signing Alberta independence petition

On Friday night, hundreds packed the Mackenzie Convention Centre in Drayton Valley for an Alberta independence petition signing as part of a province-wide push toward a referendum.

Under Alberta’s citizen initiative rules, 177,000 verified signatures are required to trigger a referendum on Alberta independence. Supporters say the goal is achievable and events like this one are how signatures are collected in person, by regular people, in real communities.

Residents from Drayton Valley and the surrounding area came out to sign and explain why they believe Alberta’s relationship with Ottawa is broken.

Many cited federal interference in energy development, equalization, rising taxes, and policies imposed without regard for Alberta’s economy or values.

The crowd included oil and gas workers, small business owners, families and retirees. Most described their decision to sign as practical rather than symbolic. They want a choice.

Albertans explained to Rebel News — the only media there — why they added their names to the petition and why support for independence continues to grow, not just outside major cities but even in the NDP stronghold of Edmonton.