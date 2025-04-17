It’s official: Mark Carney has become the type of person he once denounced!

You never know who you’ll bump into at Schwartz’s Deli, Montreal’s world famous sandwich shop.

And on Thursday, Rebel News staffers were en route to Schwartz’s to snag some of those delectable smoked meat sandwiches when we happened to notice a bit of a commotion outside the deli. Namely, there was a gaggle of mainstream media types as well as numerous undercover RCMP officers.

Could it be that the unelected prime minister was himself inside Schwartz’s for a photo op? Is there salt water in the Pacific Ocean?

Par for the course, Carney’s armed henchmen warned Rebel News reporters not to “cross the line” — or else! Keep in mind we were on a public sidewalk and other pedestrians were crossing the “line” and, oh yeah, the “line” didn’t actually physically exist — it was invisible. But never mind…

When Carney emerged from the deli, we asked him from afar: “Why won’t you take questions from the independent media?”

Liberal leader Mark Carney dodges a question from Rebel News journalist @TheMenzoid about his refusal to answer questions from the independent media. pic.twitter.com/FKoX8G6vD5 — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) April 17, 2025

And as he scurried into his big red Liberal campaign bus, Carney actually answered: “I took two [questions] last night [from an independent journalist.]”

By way of background, Carney was speaking of the French-language leaders’ debate on Wednesday. Rebel News alumnus Keean Bexte was able to ask Carney two questions because he had the wherewithal to be first in line. And Carney, to his credit, did provide answers to Bexte.

But here’s the rest of the story: independent media types were only allowed to gain access to the venue thanks to going to federal court in 2019 and 2021. Rebel News (and other non mainstream media) are now allowed to gain entry to the debates thanks to the orders from two judges.

Secondly, back in January 2024, Rebel News reporter David Menzies was assaulted and falsely arrested by RCMP thug Greg Dumouchel when Menzies tried to scrum then-Deputy PM Chrystia Freeland.

WATCH: Rebel News’ David Menzies brutally arrested for scrumming Freeland



Menzies was physically obstructed by an unnamed RCMP officer, who interfered with his attempt to question Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland.



MORE: https://t.co/mwCsdct4vb pic.twitter.com/TqjR1NVhZg — Rebel News Canada (@RebelNews_CA) January 9, 2024

It was shocking. But later that month in Davos, Rebel News Commander Ezra Levant was able to scrum Carney about the incident. Carney denounced it and said he supported a free press.

Well that was then and this is now. Because Carney now orders his minions to prevent independent media from covering his rallies. In fact, we can’t even go on the parking lot to interview his supporters under threat of being trespassed!

It’s a mystery: how did Carney with the passage of a single year go from being a defender of the free press to becoming a censorious thug? What changed?

And talk about “meet the new boss, same as the old boss.” Correction: we fear Mark Carney will be much worse than Justin Trudeau should he be elected on April 28.

Talk about an odious benchmark indeed…