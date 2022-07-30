It’s official: Toronto Pearson International Airport is #1! (The #1 WORST airport in the world when it comes to delayed flights, that is…)

E-transfer (Canada):

Hearty congratulations must go out to the Justin Trudeau Liberals! It took a lot of effort, but you finally did it, guys! Thanks to your utter incompetence and mean-spirited vindictiveness and your ridiculous travel policies pertaining to COVID-19, Toronto Pearson International Airport is now the number one worst airport in the entire world due to delayed flights!

This dubious achievement is based on data obtained from the flight tracking company FlightAware. The data covers the period of May 26 to July 19, 2022.

And consider this: FlightAware examines data from ALL airports around the globe – including those based in third-world countries. And still, Pearson managed to be the absolute worst of the worst when it came to delayed flights… and was the 4th worst airport in the world when it came to flight cancellations.

Way to go Transport Minister Omar Alghabra!

But seriously, what a disgrace. Go to Pearson and you will be greeted by multi-hour lineups; you will witness myriad missed connections; you will see areas of the airport that resemble Saturday Night Live’s “Island of Lost Luggage”; and let us not forget those poor “misplaced” pets – some of which almost died of dehydration in recent weeks.

Air travel post-9/11 was never a joyous experience with all the enhanced security measures in place. But now trying to fly the not-so-friendly skies is akin to a mild form of torture.

And although the Justin Trudeau Liberals claim this misery is an international phenomenon, that’s not entirely true. It is federal government policies and mismanagement that are truly to blame for the misery at major airports in Canada.

Prior to the pandemic, it used to take 30 to 60 seconds to screen a passenger. Today, the process lasts four or five minutes thanks to unnecessary COVID-19-related screening questions via the much-loathed ArriveCAN app. And then there’s the checking of vaccine certificates. And random COVID-19 checks. Oh, and if travellers don’t have their papers ready on demand and in perfect order, expect the lineups to be further delayed.

We recently visited Pearson International to check on the experiences of air travellers. While some said there encountered no issues, others said they’d do whatever it takes to avoid landing at Toronto’s airport in the near future. Sad. And completely unnecessary.