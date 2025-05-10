It's politicians like Doug Ford — not Danielle Smith — fuelling Western separation: Sheila Gunn Reid

On Friday's Rebel Roundup livestream, hosts Sheila Gunn Reid and David Menzies reacted to Alberta Premier Danielle Smith once again fielding questions from mainstream media reporters attempting to paint her as a divisive force in Canada.

When asked by CTV News whether she should set aside Alberta’s grievances for the sake of maintaining national unity in the face of Donald Trump, as politicians like Ontario Premier Doug Ford would have her do, Smith had this to say:

"When you think about how fearful Canadians are of the impact that Donald Trump will have on the economy, that's how fearful Albertans are that an approach the Liberals have taken for the last ten years will continue."

Doug Ford has been an endless critic of Smith's handling of Alberta's grievances, including any talk of renegotiating their place in Confederation — something Sheila Gunn Reid believes will not work out well for him in the long run.

"He's done enough to the conservative movement," she said. "And if he has designs on being the leader of the Official Opposition, with hopes to one day be in the Prime Minister's office — he doesn't do that without us! So he could help shove [Alberta] out the door, but it would end his political aspirations."