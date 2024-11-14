It's time to stand up to the anti-Israel BULLIES who want to CANCEL Christmas joy

Melbourne’s beloved Myer Christmas window unveiling, a tradition bringing joy to children for almost 70 years, has been cancelled — not by choice, but by fear.

🚨 Palestinian protesters force Myer to CANCEL children's Christmas event



Disgusting.



But if you've been paying attention, not at all surprising.



What did you think would happen when we allowed the violent mob to chase Jews out of the city? Did you really think they'd stop… pic.twitter.com/z3RQd4kbrV — Avi Yemini (@OzraeliAvi) November 14, 2024

Notorious anti-Israel activists have declared "Christmas is cancelled," threatening to crash this family-friendly event and forcing Myer to pull the plug to keep people safe.

It’s a sad day for Melbourne. What should have been an innocent event to kick off the holiday season has been hijacked by a small but vocal group more interested in pushing divisive agendas than respecting local traditions. And let’s be honest — this turn of events isn’t shocking. If you’ve been paying attention since October 7, you could see this coming.

The threats by a group of pro-Palestinian protesters to disrupt a family-oriented Christmas event have led to the cancellation of the public launch day. Despite multiple requests from the police and authorities to reconsider their planned disruption of the Myer Christmas Windows,… pic.twitter.com/KvIQpq61Xt — Rukshan Fernando (@therealrukshan) November 14, 2024

What did anyone think would happen when they allowed the violent mob to chase Jews out of the city? Did you really think they’d stop with ‘Zionists’?”

As a little Jewish girl, my parents used to bring me into the city every year to see the #Myer Xmas windows.



This brought people of all religions together.



The protests only seek to divide. Shame! #Christmas2024 #protests #israel #Australia — Keren Zelwer (@KerenZelwer) November 14, 2024

Once you give an inch to extremist behaviour, they’ll take a mile. First, it was Jewish people and events. Now, they’re targeting Christmas and children, proving they won’t stop at anything sacred.

This threat to the Myer Christmas windows will surely wake Australians to the hateful and unbalanced nature of the protests here. It displays something we must reject . This time Jews are not the target although they have been for months. — Neil Mitchell (@3AWNeilMitchell) November 14, 2024

The activist group Disrupt Wars brazenly posted online, “Christmas is cancelled… no joy or frivolity while children in Gaza are massacred,” and urged followers to disrupt the event. Is nothing sacred anymore?

Christmas in Melbourne is cancelled.



Violent pro-Palestinian protesters force Myer to cancel the opening of their traditional Christmas window display.



They are planning more violent disruptions in coming weeks.



Meanwhile, Jacinta Allan is in hiding.#springst #BendigoBarbie pic.twitter.com/7wNAX7jQHI — Netz Melbourne (@netz_melb) November 14, 2024

Victorian Premier Jacinta Allan criticised the disruption, pointing out, “Blocking the Christmas windows won’t change a thing in the Middle East, but it will let down a bunch of kids in Melbourne.” Yet where is the leadership to prevent this kind of radical overreach?

She was asked on 3AW radio if she could keep Victorians safe ahead of the protest, but shamefully answered "that's not a question for me". So, the most powerful person in the state is powerless to act on this disgraceful protest?

Myer's traditional Christmas window opening reveal in Melbourne on Sunday has been cancelled over safety fears after planned protests. #9News



DETAILS: https://t.co/ixfKP32AQg pic.twitter.com/2FGXIt7ot8 — 9News Melbourne (@9NewsMelb) November 14, 2024

It’s time to draw a line. The targeting of Christmas events and threats against children’s traditions should prompt every Melburnian to raise their voice. If we don’t take a stand now, what cherished tradition will these activists hijack next?

