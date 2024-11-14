It's time to stand up to the anti-Israel BULLIES who want to CANCEL Christmas joy

First they came for the Jews, now unhinged 'pro-Palestine' protesters have targeted Christmas joy, forcing Myer to shut down its cherished holiday tradition in Melbourne.

Avi Yemini
  |   November 14, 2024   |   News

Melbourne’s beloved Myer Christmas window unveiling, a tradition bringing joy to children for almost 70 years, has been cancelled — not by choice, but by fear.

Notorious anti-Israel activists have declared "Christmas is cancelled," threatening to crash this family-friendly event and forcing Myer to pull the plug to keep people safe.  

It’s a sad day for Melbourne. What should have been an innocent event to kick off the holiday season has been hijacked by a small but vocal group more interested in pushing divisive agendas than respecting local traditions. And let’s be honest — this turn of events isn’t shocking. If you’ve been paying attention since October 7, you could see this coming.  

What did anyone think would happen when they allowed the violent mob to chase Jews out of the city? Did you really think they’d stop with ‘Zionists’?”

Once you give an inch to extremist behaviour, they’ll take a mile. First, it was Jewish people and events. Now, they’re targeting Christmas and children, proving they won’t stop at anything sacred.  

The activist group Disrupt Wars brazenly posted online, “Christmas is cancelled… no joy or frivolity while children in Gaza are massacred,” and urged followers to disrupt the event. Is nothing sacred anymore?  

Victorian Premier Jacinta Allan criticised the disruption, pointing out, “Blocking the Christmas windows won’t change a thing in the Middle East, but it will let down a bunch of kids in Melbourne.” Yet where is the leadership to prevent this kind of radical overreach?  

She was asked on 3AW radio if she could keep Victorians safe ahead of the protest, but shamefully answered "that's not a question for me". So, the most powerful person in the state is powerless to act on this disgraceful protest?

It’s time to draw a line. The targeting of Christmas events and threats against children’s traditions should prompt every Melburnian to raise their voice. If we don’t take a stand now, what cherished tradition will these activists hijack next?

Avi Yemini

Chief Australian Correspondent

Avi Yemini is the Australia Bureau Chief for Rebel News. He's a former Israeli Defence Force marksman turned citizen journalist. Avi's most known for getting amongst the action and asking the tough questions in a way that brings a smile to your face.

