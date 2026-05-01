IT’S TIME: Victorian voters explain why they’re voting for One Nation

Walking the streets of Nepean alongside Pauline Hanson and One Nation candidate Darren Hercus, I witnessed firsthand the growing groundswell of support for the party in Victoria … something that, even a few years ago, would have seemed unlikely to many.

From the outset, the reception was striking. Locals approached Hanson with enthusiasm, many eager for photos, conversations, or simply to show their support. The interactions weren’t staged or filtered, they were spontaneous, often emotional, and overwhelmingly positive.

Younger voters, in particular, stood out. Several people I spoke with expressed deep frustration about the cost of living, especially housing affordability. Many said they felt locked out of the property market entirely, with some still living at home well into their twenties due to soaring rent and purchase prices. That frustration appears to be translating into political change, with younger Australians increasingly open to backing One Nation.

Hanson herself suggested this shift has been building for some time, driven by economic pressure and uncertainty about the future. Parents and their adult children are both feeling the strain, and it’s pushing families to reconsider where they place their vote.

Avi Yemini turns the tables on reporters at One Nation press conference A combative Nepean by-election press conference sees Pauline Hanson fend off claims while mainstream journos get schooled.

Support wasn’t limited to individuals. Local business owners also voiced serious concerns about rising costs, taxes, and regulation. One small business operator described the challenge of staying afloat amid increasing expenses, explaining that long hours and constant pressure have become the norm just to break even. These economic pressures are clearly shaping voter sentiment, with many indicating they are now looking for alternatives to the major parties.

What stood out most was the level of loyalty Hanson has built over decades. Several long-time supporters told me they felt vindicated, believing that the broader public is finally catching up to views they’ve held for years. There was a strong sense that One Nation’s message is no longer fringe, but increasingly mainstream, particularly in areas like Nepean.

Even those who hadn’t yet made up their minds appeared open to change. A recurring theme in conversations was dissatisfaction with the status quo and a desire for stronger representation and accountability.

Hanson reflected on how dramatically the political climate has shifted since she first entered public life. Where once there was hostility and protest, she is now being welcomed warmly in places like Victoria, a state not traditionally associated with strong One Nation support.

For Darren Hercus, the by-election represents more than just a seat, it’s an opportunity to establish a parliamentary foothold and amplify the party’s voice ahead of the broader state election.

Reporting on the streets of Victoria in 2026 means Avi needs security. if you can help help cover the costs he needed for security associated with this report, please chip in below.