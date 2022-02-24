It will take more than a point blank shot to put Alexa Lavoie out of commission

E-transfer (Canada): [email protected] - password RebelNews if required Cheques made out to Rebel News:

Welcome to the new normal in Ottawa. A place where certain members of the media are now deemed to be journalists non grata.

Case in point: Rebel News reporter Alexa Lavoie was shot — point blank — in the thigh by what appeared to be a tear gas cylinder on Saturday. And the question arises: why?

After all, Alexa was covering the dismantling of the Freedom Convoy demonstration as a journalist. She was practicing journalism in the public square. She had her press credentials and her and her Rebel News mic flash was clearly visible. And she was not interfering in the policing operations whatsoever. So why did a cop target Alexa?

It’s an important question. Alas, on Sunday during a press conference, Ottawa interim Police Chief Steve Bell said he was unaware of the Alexa Lavoie assault — even though this incident is being reported on internationally. And Chief Bell didn’t seem to be too perturbed about a journalist being shot in such a fashion. But get this: Bell closed the press conference by noting that Ottawa Police will be investigating those members of the mainstream media who had their feelings hurt due to nasty slurs hurled their way. Incredible... but then again, is it any surprise that the government-funded police would go to bat for the government-funded mainstream media?

Check out our interview with Alexa regarding the outrageous use of force that was used against her last Saturday - simply for practicing journalism.

Alms please note: we are proceeding with legal action against those who were responsible for this assault. If you would like to help Alexa, please go to www.StandWithAlexa.com and kindly make a donation.