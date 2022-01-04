Rebel News Banner Ad - Buy The Building

It would be great if Jason Kenney obeyed his own statement on harassment and intimidation

Sheila Gunn Reid and Adam Soos discuss a recent statement from Jason Kenney regarding the circumstances surrounding the most recent arrest of Pastor Artur Pawlowski.

  • By Rebel News
  • January 04, 2022

Does Jason Kenney actually believe what he's saying?

Does Jason Kenney actually believe what he's saying?

