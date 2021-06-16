“It's not about health... it's all political repression”: Maxime Bernier on COVID enforcement

By Rebel News Help fund our lockdown reporting! Please donate to help us continue bringing you the truth and the other side of the story with what’s happening in regard to these lockdown measures. Donate

Following the recent arrest of Mr. Maxime Bernier, last Friday, in a small village, Saint-Pierre Jolys, in Manitoba, I went to his hometown, Saint-George de Beauce, in Quebec.

I met the leader of the People's Party of Canada for a short interview.

During his tour across Canada, the “Mad Max Freedom Tour,” Mr. Bernier was apprehended by the RCMP for a failure to respect the sanitary measures in place.

Mr. Bernier tells me about his lived experience and his vision of the facts. Following the words of the premier, Brian Pallister, saying that it would cost Mr. Bernier dearly if he showed up in Manitoba.

Therefore, Mr. Bernier wanted to follow through on his convictions. He deplores the actions of his opponents who are already in power. Mr. Bernier refused the Crown's conditions requiring him to cease all communication, whether direct or via social media.

This is only the beginning of the legal battle between the People's Party leader and Manitoba, since Mr. Bernier will have to return to the province to face the charges levied against him and he intends to defend himself until the end.

Suite à la récente arrestation de monsieur Maxime Bernier, vendredi dernier, dans un petit village, Saint-Pierre Jolys, au Manitoba, je me suis rendue dans sa ville natale, Saint-George de Beauce, à Québec. J’ai rencontré le chef du Parti Populaire du Canada pour une courte entrevue. Alors qu’il effectuait sa tournée à travers le Canada « Max Max freedom tour“, Monsieur Bernier s’est fait appréhender par la Gendarmerie royale du Canada, pour un non respect des mesures sanitaires en place.

Monsieur Bernier me fait part de son expérience vécue et de sa vision des faits. Suite aux propos du Premier ministre, Brian Pallister, disant que ça lui coûterait cher, à monsieur Bernier, s’il venait au Manitoba, celui-ci à donc voulu aller au bout de ses convictions. Il déplore l’agissement de ses adversaires qui sont déjà au pouvoir.

Monsieur Bernier a donc refusé les conditions de la Couronne lui exigeant de cesser toute communication, que ce soit directe ou par médias sociaux. Ce n’est que partie remise puisque monsieur Bernier devra retourner au Manitoba afin de faire face aux chefs d’accusations qui pèsent contre lui et il a l’intention de ce défendre jusqu’au bout.