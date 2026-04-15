'It's not just the cost of fuel': Why Irish farmers, truckers have taken to the streets

Ireland is being destroyed by “tyrants” within its government, fuel tax protesters told Rebel News' Alexa Lavoie. The burdensome taxes are “running Irish people into the ground,” the man said amid ongoing demonstrations that have gripped the country.

The protester shares a similar demand as many who have taken to the streets over the past week: “we want to lower fuel prices.”

Other top-of-mind issues listed by the demonstrator included addressing high housing prices and illegal immigration.

Instead of helping its population, the government is “pocketing money and bringing people in” while providing migrants with access to housing that is unavailable to the local Irish population.

“It's not just the cost of fuel, it's the cost of living,” he told Rebel News. “It's housing, it's health care, it's fuel,” all of the things necessary to live are being “destroyed.”

The man also addressed the coverage of fuel tax demonstrations by the country's mainstream media, suggesting its tone had shifted to be more supportive of the protesters, with the country's media minister even threatening an investigation.

“There's a reason we're standing here,” the man said.

“No one wants to leave work; no one wants to leave their homes to come out and stand out here in the cold — but we have to because if we don't, who is going to help us? If the Irish people don't stand up, who is going to help us?”