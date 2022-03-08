'It’s not over': Toronto freedom protesters continue to march for an end to all restrictions

Convoy Reports We have reporters across North America covering the freedom convoy to show you the other side of the story the mainstream media won't. Please donate to fund our journalism and to offset the cost of our travels. WATCH NOW E-transfer (Canada): [email protected] - password RebelNews if required Cheques made out to Rebel News:

Rebel News Network Ltd.

PO Box 61056 Eglinton/Dufferin RO

Toronto, ON M6E 5B2 Crypto

Despite Ontario and other provinces across the country lifting vaccine passport requirements for restaurants, movie theatres, gym and other indoor activities, freedom protesters in Toronto want all medical segregation to be removed. This past weekend at the weekly freedom rally that takes place every Saturday at Queens Park North, notorious for marching throughout the downtown core, the attendees are adamant on demonstrating until the federal vaccine mandate for flying and boarding a train imposed by Trudeau are removed for everyone. I wanted to know what their thoughts were and that’s why I went out.

One of the signs here at today's Freedom protest in Toronto.https://t.co/cTm6cKHpsA pic.twitter.com/9nKk706QEQ — Efron Monsanto 🇨🇦🚜🚛 (@realmonsanto) March 5, 2022

On March 4, 2022, Chief Public Health Officer Theresa Tam in her weekly COVID press conference admitted that although restrictions are being loosened and outright removed now, deadly lockdown policies are still on the table for future wall and winter seasons. This is alarming considering a Johns Hopkins paper that came out against the measure, namely that these egregious government overreaches only curbed deaths by 0.2%. The conclusion of that study is that these authoritarian measures have “little to no public health effects” adding that they should be “rejected out of hand as a pandemic policy instrument.” Yet Theresa Tam says: “we still need to be flexible with the suite of measures should it become necessary.”

Canada's Public Health Officer, Theresa Tam, says deadly lockdown measures aren't off the table for future fall and winter seasons: "we still need to flexible with the suite of measures should it become necessary."https://t.co/UwvLBuqGcr pic.twitter.com/o6veMQOZ0C — Efron Monsanto 🇨🇦🚜🚛 (@realmonsanto) March 5, 2022

That is why the Freedom movement here in Toronto continues to show up in full force every week. The Toronto police blockaded all roads leading into the legislature at Queens Park because of an alleged convoy heading to the city, marking the full month of continuous government-funded barricades in the city. Over a thousand rally-goers showed up with their Canadian flags and signs. They had a passionate singing of O Canada before heading out and marching throughout the downtown core.

The Freedom march begins here in downtown Toronto:



"No vaccine mandates! No great reset!"https://t.co/cTm6cKHpsA pic.twitter.com/iPzn3cFnbU — Efron Monsanto 🇨🇦🚜🚛 (@realmonsanto) March 5, 2022

The protesters were very strong in their views that they will continue to demonstrate for freedom in the city as long there are discriminatory policies in place, regardless of whether it’s provincial or federal. As it stands, Canadians who are not jabbed cannot fly domestically or fly out of the country, nor board a train. This was implemented as a campaign promise from Justin Trudeau during the 2021 election campaign where he divided the vaccinated and the unvaccinated for political gain.

Justin Trudeau says Canadians that oppose his federal vaccine passport don't deserve rights? pic.twitter.com/vmIh3tqZz4 — Efron Monsanto 🇨🇦 (@realmonsanto) September 13, 2021

If you like these in field reporting, gathering interviews from inside the fray, getting the other side that you won’t see anywhere else, especially not the state broadcaster or corporate media, please head over to ConvoyReports.com. There you can see the rest of our stories from our continuous coverage from the very beginning of the convoy and where it leads. Chip in towards our reporters’ travel costs, as we have a reporter embedded in the U.S. Convoy, and Alexa Lavoie continuing to report on updates in Ottawa.