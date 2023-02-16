J.K. Rowling gives her side of the story as anger from trans activists mounts against author
The controversy reached a boiling point in 2020 when Rowling made a tweet mocking an article headline which referred to women as 'people who menstruate.'
J.K. Rowling, the 57-year-old British author and creator of the beloved "Harry Potter" series is set to tell her side of the story in a new podcast called “The Witch Trials of J.K. Rowling.”
The release of the podcast's trailer has stirred up excitement in the media and among fans and critics alike, as the beloved author has become a figure of contention in recent years due to her disagreements with radical left-wing gender theory.
In the trailer, Rowling is heard saying “What has interested me in recent years, particularly on social media [is when fans say], ‘You’ve ruined your legacy. Oh, you could have been beloved forever, but you chose to say this,’” and “I never set out to upset anyone. However, I was not uncomfortable with getting off my pedestal.”
The Witch Trials of J.K. Rowling, a new podcast hosted by @meganphelps coming February 21st.— The Free Press (@TheFP) February 14, 2023
Learn more at https://t.co/g12DxoQcJX pic.twitter.com/VBabHZZAv8
The podcast, which is hosted by Megan Phelps-Roper who was raised in the infamous Westboro Baptist Church and has since renounced it, is set to release on February 21.
According to the podcast's description page, it “examines some of the most contentious conflicts of our time through the life and career of the world’s most successful author,” featuring Rowling speaking with “unprecedented candor and depth about the controversies surrounding her—from book bans to debates on gender and sex.”
The controversy reached a boiling point in 2020 when Rowling made a tweet mocking an article headline which referred to women as “people who menstruate.”
In response to the backlash, Rowling clarified in an interview in December 2022 that she “has no irrational fear of or hatred towards trans people in the slightest” but that “if you’re going to say it’s ‘hate’ not to believe in a gendered soul, then we cannot have a discussion.”
- By Ezra Levant
PETITION: Stop The Censorship
41,428 signatures
Goal: 50,000 Signatures
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.