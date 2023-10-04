J.K. Rowling smashes trans activist's complaint: 'Hopefully he won’t suffer the usual attack of delete-itis when challenged'

"Harry Potter" author J.K. Rowling has issued a public response to a critic on X, seeking evidence to support the claims made against her.

Over the past few years, the renowned author has faced criticism for her views on certain transgender issues. Some detractors have labeled Rowling a TERF, or trans-exclusionary radical feminist, arguing that she expresses views that may be perceived as unsupportive of trans individuals. These opinions primarily arise from her comments on gender identity.

On X, a user shared a video featuring a critic who labeled Rowling as "transphobic" and questioned the continued support for "Harry Potter" given these claims.

“Like, she actively says the most horrendous, horrifying, disgusting things about trans people, specifically trans women, on X,” the man in the video stated. “How do you still support it …. How do you still read those books?”

“You know that she is actively doing things to hurt the LGBT community,” the man in the video added, “I can’t support it because it hurts my siblings.”

With more than six million views, Rowling took it upon herself to respond to the complaint and asked for an example of what she's being accused of.

The gentleman might want to supply examples of the horrendous, horrifying, disgusting things I’ve said about trans people. Sounds as though there are loads, so he should have plenty to choose from. Hopefully he won’t suffer the usual attack of delete-itis when challenged. https://t.co/xaAOZH4D3H — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) October 3, 2023

While Rowling asserts her support for the LGBT community, she has expressed reservations about redefining the term "woman." The debate originated in 2020 when she responded to an article that described women as "people who menstruate."

"'People who menstruate.' There was once a term for those individuals. Can someone remind me? Wumben? Wimpund? Woomud?" she posted on the platform formerly known as Twitter.