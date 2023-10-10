Jacinda Ardern desperately pleads for Kiwis to vote Labour as polls predict election defeat

E-transfer (Canada):

In a desperate appeal from Harvard University, former New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has urged Kiwis to "think about the future" and cast their votes in support of the Labour Party, as it looks set for defeat at the weekend 's election.

Ardern, who has been notably absent from the political scene since leaving office, broke her silence in a Facebook video, endorsing her successor Chris Hipkins and passionately advocating for her party's vision.

"Vote for what you believe in. Vote Labour," Ardern implored, emphasising the significance of considering New Zealand's future over immediate concerns. "It’s about what you believe in for New Zealand for tomorrow, the next five years, the next 10 years," she added, stressing the importance of completing the 'work begun during her tenure'.

This plea comes amidst growing disillusionment with the current Labour government, reflected in recent polls that show a decline in public confidence.

Despite Hipkins' personal popularity, Labour's stagnant progress on key issues like housing and rising crime rates has left many Kiwis unconvinced as the cost-of-living crisis escalates.

The party's election promises, including the removal of GST from fresh produce, have failed to resonate with voters, further complicating their electoral prospects.

Despite the grim outlook, a recent poll has offered a glimmer of hope for Labour, indicating a modest increase in support to 30 percent.

However, the National Party remains ahead at 34 percent, making the election outcome uncertain.