Jacinta Allan hails machete ban as a success — but fresh attacks tell another story

Victorian Premier Jacinta Allan has insisted her government’s machete ban and amnesty program is delivering results, even as two shocking machete attacks rattled the state in recent days.

The possession, ownership and sale of machetes have been illegal in Victoria since September 1, with a three-month amnesty allowing people to safely dispose of the prohibited weapons at one of 45 designated bins across the state.

Speaking to reporters on Monday, Allan said the ban and amnesty were “already working” despite criminals simply ignoring the ban.

“We were the first state in Australia to move to ban machetes and get these dangerous weapons off our streets, and the ban on machetes, the ban on possession of machetes, is already working,” Allan said.

“In just the first month alone, more than 6,000 of these dangerous weapons have been passed through the machete disposal process.

Our plan of banning machetes is working, but condolences to another person who has been killed with a machete.



What a retard @JacintaAllanMP 😆pic.twitter.com/a9nixkkH61 — R3tards Down Under (@r3tarddownunder) September 29, 2025

“When you add that to the more than 11,000 knives and dangerous weapons that Victoria Police have seized, particularly as a result of those expanded stop and search knife powers, we're seeing measures like this work.”

Her comments followed the death of an 18-year-old in an alleged machete attack in Morwell on Saturday night. The teenager was found with serious injuries on The Boulevard at about 10.25pm, while a 20-year-old Warragul man was also discovered nearby with non-life-threatening injuries. Both were taken to hospital, but the 18-year-old died a short time later. Police have arrested a 19-year-old Traralgon man and a 16-year-old boy from La Trobe.

Days earlier, footage captured a machete brawl in the car park of Broadmeadows Central shopping centre, across from a machete disposal bin. One male was injured and taken to hospital, with police still investigating.

Crime data released last week showed offences involving prohibited and controlled weapons rose 11.5 per cent to 11,075 in the year to June 2025.