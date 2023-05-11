Jacinta Price calls out ABC bias, repeats calls for Royal Commission on indigenous child sexual abuse

Leading figure in the opposition to the Indigenous Voice to Parliament, indigenous senator Jacinta Price, has called out the ABC for its biased support of the referendum.

As the Shadow Indigenous Australians minister, she asserts that the public broadcaster lacks impartiality.

The criticism was instigated by the discovery of promotional quotes for Thomas Mayo's book, "Finding the Heart of the Nation", by three high-profile ABC presenters.

These include Laura Tingle from 7.30, Patricia Karvelas, the Radio National host, and Dan Bourchier of ABC Canberra.

Senator Price argues that the ABC, as a taxpayer-funded broadcaster, has a duty to ensure balanced reporting.

She stated, "The ABC must pull its people into line and ensure balanced reporting."

In Mayo's book, Tingle praised the Uluru Statement, which has led to the impending referendum on the Indigenous Voice, as a "truly transformational gift … if only we take it".

Karvelas described the book as a "profound piece of work" that envisions a future where First Nations people are central to our nation.

Bourchier echoed this sentiment, characterising the Voice as a potent reminder of the Elders' gift and a call to action for all Australians.

In response, Price argued that the Uluru Statement, signed by a mere 250 invitees, does not represent all Indigenous Australians.

In related news, Senator Price has once again urged for a Royal Commission into child sexual abuse in remote Indigenous communities. She publicised her endorsement for Opposition leader Peter Dutton on this contentious issue via a tweet.

Well said @PeterDutton. Tonight, we’ve again called for a Royal Commission into child sexual abuse in indigenous communities. — Jacinta Nampijinpa (@JNampijinpa) May 11, 2023

Last month, Price proposed a federal intervention in child protection, stating that Indigenous children are often returned to abusers, as per the accounts of numerous foster parents.

She condemned the Northern Territory’s child protection agency for its handling of the matter and reaffirmed her opposition to codifying an Indigenous voice in the constitution.

Price told the ABC, “The only referendum I would support right now is if we put the lives and the responsibility of children into the federal arena.” She believes a thorough review of the current state of affairs is necessary.

When questioned if her proposal implied federal governance of child protection, she responded affirmatively, “Absolutely. If it’s actually doing it from the perspective of upholding the human rights of our children, regardless of racial heritage, in this country, then that’s something I would support.”